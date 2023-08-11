RU RU
Prediction for Real Sociedad vs Girona 12 August 2023

Prediction for Real Sociedad vs Girona 12 August 2023

Prediction for Real Sociedad vs Girona 12 August 2023
Real Sociedad Real Sociedad
LaLiga Spain 12 aug 2023, 11:00 Real Sociedad - Girona
-
- : -
Spain, San Sebastian, Reale Seguros Stadium
Girona Girona
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Win Real Sociedad

Odds: 1.64
Odds: 1.64

In the 1st round of the new championship of Spain, Real Sociedad will begin their performance with a confrontation with Girona at their home stadium Anoeta.

"Real Sociedad"

Last season, the Basques showed an excellent game in the Example and performed well in the European arena. Wards of Hagoba Arrasate for the first time in many years were able to return to the group stage of the Champions League and while the main club tournament in Europe has not yet begun, the team has time to score the maximum number of points in the championship.

In general, the team from Sociedad shows a great game at their home stadium. If you look at the team's latest results at Anoeta, not only have the Basques been unbeaten since February, they have won 7 wins in their last 8 meetings.

"Girona"

This team also became the opening of the last season, taking 10th place in the La Liga table. At the same time, we must agree that the Catalan club is now clearly inferior to Real Sociedad in terms of class and does not have such ambitions as the team from San Sebastian.

Girona did better at home last season. It was in the home arena that most of the points were earned. Away, the Catalan team had five defeats, four draws and only two wins in the last 11 games of the season.

History of confrontation and forecast

In personal meetings, Real Sociedad have not been defeated by Girona for six matches in a row. At the same time, the Basques have four wins and two draws. At their home stadium, the Basques have never lost to this opponent.

Bookmakers also believe in Real Sociedad's victory and rate this event at 1.64 odds, while 4.00 odds are offered for a draw, and 5.40 odds for Girona's success.

Our prediction is a victory for Real Sociedad. The team plays at home and is stronger than the opponent. It should be an easy three points.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
Odds: 1.64

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
