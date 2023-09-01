RU RU NG NG
Prediction for Real Madrid vs Getafe 2 September 2023
Real Madrid Real Madrid
LaLiga Spain 02 sep 2023, 10:15 Real Madrid - Getafe
-
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Getafe Getafe
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3
On September 2, in the match of the fourth round of the championship of Spain, Real Madrid will host the modest Getafe on its field.

Real Madrid

The vice-champion of the last season started the new championship very successfully, having won all three matches. At the same time, it is worth recognizing that the rivals of the “creamy” have not yet been the strongest, and the most serious of them was Athletic Bilbao.

Despite this, Real Madrid already have two points advantage over Barcelona in the fight for the first place, and for sure in the match against the modest Getafe, the capital's team will try to consolidate the advantage.

In three league matches, Real Madrid scored six goals, while conceding only once. In general, the “Royal Club” looks very solid and Barcelona will certainly have huge problems in retaining the title of champion of Spain.

Getafe

The middle peasant of the championship of Spain managed to score 4 points in the first two matches and before the game with the leader takes 11th place in the table. Their main achievement was a draw with Barcelona, thanks to which Real Madrid broke away from their main rival by two points.

In the early games of the season, Getafe became famous for their defensive tactics that helped them hold their own against the reigning national champions. Now they can use this tactic against Real Madrid to upset another giant of domestic football.

Match prediction

In the last matches between Getafe and Real Madrid, there were no more than two goals scored, so it would be reasonable to consider the option of betting on total under 3 goals at odds of 1.7.

Prediction on game Total under 3
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Latest News
Sport Predictions
