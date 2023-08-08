RU RU
Prediction for Rangers vs Servette 9 August 2023

Rangers Rangers
Champions League 09 aug 2023, 14:45 Rangers - Servette FC
-
- : -
International, Glasgow, Ibrox Stadium
Servette FC Servette FC
Playoff
Prediction on game W2(+1.5)
Odds: 1.6

On August 9, in the match of the 1/2 finals of the Champions League qualification, the Scottish “Rangers” and the Swiss “Servette” will play.

Rangers

Rangers finished second in the Scottish Championship last season with 92 points from 38 games. The team lost to Celtic by seven points to the future champions of the country.

During the pre-season, the Rangers played four friendly matches, having won only one victory - over the "Hamburg" (2:1). Once again the Scots drew and suffered two defeats.

In the first round of the new season of the Scottish Championship, the vice-champion of the country, unexpectedly for many, lost to Kilmarnock (0:1).

"Servette"

This Swiss team started their fight in the Champions League qualification from the quarter-final stage, in which they unexpectedly defeated the Belgian “Genk”.

Following the results of three rounds of the championship of Switzerland, "Servette" takes the fifth place in the standings, gaining five points. Thus, the team goes undefeated in the new season.

History and statistics

Bookmakers consider Rangers to be the favorite of the match, although the Swiss were also outsiders in matches with Genk.

Rangers have only won one of their last five matches, while Servette have been unbeaten in 16 games, four of which have ended in draws.

The teams have never met before.

Match prediction

Although the guests do not have star players in their composition, they are able to give battle to an opponent. We will bet on the victory of "Servette" with a handicap (+1.5).

Prediction on game W2(+1.5)
Odds: 1.6

Yasmine Green
