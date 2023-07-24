Prediction on game Win Rakow Czestochowa Odds: 2.1 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On July 26, the first match of the Champions League qualification will take place, in which the Polish “Rakow” and the Azerbaijani “Qarabag” will play.

"Rakow"

In the last stage of the Champions League qualification, the Polish champion played against Flora. After winning at home with a score of 1:0, the Polish team destroyed the opponent away with a score of 3:0.

Players of "Rakuva" also started confidently in the championship of Poland, having won with a score of 3:0 over "Jagellonia". At the same time, there was also a failure in the new season - “Rakow” lost in the match for the Super Cup to “Legia” in a penalty shootout.

"Qarabag"

In the first round of the Champions League qualification, the champions of Azerbaijan met with Lincoln. After winning the away arena with a score of 2:1, the Azerbaijani team defeated the opponent with a score of 4:0 in Baku.

Note that the team looks very confident in the domestic arena. She won 28 last season, drawing six and losing two. The new season in Azerbaijan has not started yet, so it is difficult to judge the form of the team.

History of confrontation and statistics

In 6 out of 10 previous matches, the Rakow players have achieved victory.

This year, the teams played a friendly match, which ended with the victory of the Poles with a score of 3:0.

Match prediction

In this game, the bookmakers give preference to the Polish team, as they play in their home arena. We believe that the Poles will still be able to defeat the opponent, although they simply will not be in this meeting.

We recommend betting on this match the outcome - the victory of "Rakuva" for 2.1.