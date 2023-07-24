RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Rakow vs Qarabag 26 July 2023

Prediction for Rakow vs Qarabag 26 July 2023

Prediction for Rakow vs Qarabag 26 July 2023
Rakow Czestochowa Rakow Czestochowa
Champions League 26 july 2023, 14:15 Rakow Czestochowa - Qarabag FK
-
- : -
International, Czestochowa, Stadion Rakow
Qarabag FK Qarabag FK
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game Win Rakow Czestochowa
Odds: 2.1

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now

On July 26, the first match of the Champions League qualification will take place, in which the Polish “Rakow” and the Azerbaijani “Qarabag” will play.

"Rakow"

In the last stage of the Champions League qualification, the Polish champion played against Flora. After winning at home with a score of 1:0, the Polish team destroyed the opponent away with a score of 3:0.

Players of "Rakuva" also started confidently in the championship of Poland, having won with a score of 3:0 over "Jagellonia". At the same time, there was also a failure in the new season - “Rakow” lost in the match for the Super Cup to “Legia” in a penalty shootout.

"Qarabag"

In the first round of the Champions League qualification, the champions of Azerbaijan met with Lincoln. After winning the away arena with a score of 2:1, the Azerbaijani team defeated the opponent with a score of 4:0 in Baku.

Note that the team looks very confident in the domestic arena. She won 28 last season, drawing six and losing two. The new season in Azerbaijan has not started yet, so it is difficult to judge the form of the team.

History of confrontation and statistics

In 6 out of 10 previous matches, the Rakow players have achieved victory.

This year, the teams played a friendly match, which ended with the victory of the Poles with a score of 3:0.

Match prediction

In this game, the bookmakers give preference to the Polish team, as they play in their home arena. We believe that the Poles will still be able to defeat the opponent, although they simply will not be in this meeting.

We recommend betting on this match the outcome - the victory of "Rakuva" for 2.1.

Prediction on game Win Rakow Czestochowa
Odds: 2.1

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now
Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Sirius vs Mjallby predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Allsvenskan Sweden Today, 13:00 Sirius vs Mjallby predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Sirius Odds: 1.93 Mjaellby Recommended Linebet
Viking vs Aalesund predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Eliteserien Norway Today, 13:00 Viking vs Aalesund predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Viking Odds: 1.94 Aalesund Bet now MelBet
Boavista vs Leiria predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Portuguese League Cup Today, 15:15 Boavista vs Leiria predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Boavista Odds: 1.9 Bet now BetWinner
Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 15:30 Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Talleres Odds: 1.95 Gimnasia LP Recommended BetWinner
Coritiba vs Fluminense predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Serie A Brazil Today, 18:00 Coritiba vs Fluminense predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Odds: 1.76 Fluminense Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:10 Napoli want to strengthen squad with European champions Football news Today, 09:30 Inter want to buy Italy defender Football news Today, 08:50 PSG want to buy the best young player of the championship in Norway Football news Today, 08:10 Ronaldo asks Manchester United defender to move to Al Nasr Football news Today, 07:30 Vinicius Junior wants a new status at Real Madrid Football news Today, 06:50 Real Madrid ready to sign Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 06:10 Newcastle announce signing of England midfielder Football news Today, 05:30 Chelsea offered 45 million euros for the talented Frenchman Football news Today, 04:50 Marseille close to signing African winger from Premier League Football news Today, 04:00 Bayern close to signing Sevilla star goalkeeper
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sirius vs Mjallby predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Viking vs Aalesund predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Boavista vs Leiria predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Coritiba vs Fluminense predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football Today Boca Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for PSG vs Al Nasr 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for Zalgiris vs Galatasaray 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for Dynamo Zagreb vs Astana 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for the Champions League match Dnipro-1 - Panathinaikos July 25, 2023