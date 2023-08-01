RU RU
Qarabag FK Qarabag FK
Champions League 02 aug 2023, 12:00 Qarabag FK - Rakow Czestochowa
-
- : -
International, Baku, Baku Olimpiya Stadionu
Rakow Czestochowa Rakow Czestochowa
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
On August 2, the return game of the second qualifying round of the Champions League will take place, in which the Azerbaijanian Qarabag will play at home with the Polish Rakow.

In the first meeting, the victory of the Polish champion was recorded with a score of 3:2, and the Poles scored the decisive goal already in the time added by the referee.

"Qarabag "

Qarabag never managed to succeed in the first game in Poland. The away goals rule does not work, so two goals scored away from home and three goals conceded will not affect the second leg in any way. In the return game, the champion of Azerbaijan needs to score at least a goal to save the situation.

Qarabag defeated Lincoln twice in the last round of Champions League qualification - 2:1 away and 4:0 at home.

"Rakow"

The Poles look very solid and there is a high probability that they will go to the next stage of the competition. The victory in the first game only confirms that Rakow is currently stronger than its opponent.

At the weekend, Rakow successfully started the defense of the title in the championship of Poland, destroying Jagiellonia at home with a score of 3:0. In the first round of the Champions League qualification, Rakow defeated Flora twice - 3:0 and 1:0.

Statistics

Qarabag have scored and conceded goals in two of their last three matches, while the Azerbaijanis have won three of their last four.

At the same time, Rakow lost two of their last four away matches.

Forecast

“Karabakh” is considered the favorite at home, although no one is going to write off the Poles. I suggest betting on "both teams to score - yes" with odds of 2.03.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
