Prediction for Preston vs Swansea 26 August 2023

Preston Preston
Championship England 26 aug 2023, 10:00 Preston - Swansea
-
- : -
England, Preston, Deepdale
Swansea Swansea
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
On August 26, Preston and Swansea will play in the match of the 4th round of the English Championship. The meeting will take place at Deepdale Stadium.

Preston

The team started the new season above all praise and for sure the fans are satisfied with such a start. In three matches of the new season, Preston has never lost and won two wins with one draw.

In the first round of the national championship, Preston drew 1-1 away from Bristol City, followed by two consecutive victories. First, Sunderland were beaten 2-1 at home, followed by a 1-0 away win over Sheffield Wednesday.

After three rounds, Preston is in sixth place in the standings and has seven points to its credit. In general, the game of the team gives hope that Preston can compete for a place in the playoffs for entering the elite of English football.

Swansea

But for the “swans” the new season began extremely unsuccessfully. In the first three rounds, the team did not get a single victory, although they lost only once.

In the first round of the championship, Swansea drew at home with Birmingham - 1: 1, after which they lost on the road to West Brom with a score of 2: 3. In the last round of the Championship, Swansea painted the world with Coventry City - 1:1.

After three rounds, the team scored only two points and is now in 18th place in the standings. Of course, it is still difficult to judge future results, because in every game the Swans did not look like whipping boys, and even the only defeat of the season was very controversial.

Match prediction

It seems to me that it is time for Swansea to get out of the pit, although it will not be easy to do this in the away game against Preston. I will not choose a favorite, but I will bet on the outcome - both teams will score.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
