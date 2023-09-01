RU RU NG NG
Championship England 02 sep 2023, 10:00 Plymouth - Blackburn
England, Plymouth, Home Park
Blackburn Blackburn
Review Н2Н Tournament table
Plymouth and Blackburn will play in the match of the fifth round of the English Championship. The meeting will take place on September 2.

Plymouth

This team has not set itself any big goals in the new season and is currently at the bottom of the standings. Based on the results of four rounds played, Plymouth have four points. The team won once, drew once and lost twice.

Now Plymouth is located on the 16th line of the standings.

As for the game itself, Plymouth does not look like a candidate for promotion, but the team does not pull on the status of an outsider of the tournament either. In four rounds, Plymouth scored five goals and conceded exactly the same number.

In general, they will most likely succeed in maintaining a residence permit in the second most powerful division of the country. However, time will tell how this will happen.

Blackburn

Blackburn's goal is to get into the top six to qualify for play-off matches for promotion to the Premier League. So far, the team is coping with this task, although it does not reach the coveted sixth place.

After four rounds, Blackburn has seven points with two wins, one loss and one draw. In four matches, the team scored six goals, while conceding five times into their own net.

The match with Plymouth should show whether the guests are really capable of breaking into the coveted zone of the playoffs. If such rivals are not beaten, then they have nothing to do in the elite of English football.

Match prediction

The bookmakers cannot single out a clear favorite of this confrontation, although it seems to me that the guests should win. I will bet on the victory of guests with a handicap of 0 with a coefficient of 1.80.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
