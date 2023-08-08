RU RU
Prediction for Panathinaikos vs Marseille 9 August 2023
Panathinaikos Panathinaikos
Champions League 09 aug 2023, 14:00 Panathinaikos - Marseille
-
- : -
International, Athens, Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium
Marseille Marseille
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.86

In the first match of the semi-final stage of the Champions League qualification, the Greek club Panathinaikos and the French Marseille will meet.

"Panathinaikos"

In the last draw of the Greek Championship, the team from Athens took second place, which gave them the right to qualify for the most prestigious club tournament in Europe.

At the last stage, the Greeks, not without problems, were able to overcome the Ukrainian “Dnepr-1”, beating the vice-champion of their country with a total score of 5:3.

If in the first match a confident victory with a score of 3:1 was obtained, then in the home game the Greeks lost for a long time with a score of 1:2 and then managed to draw the match.

"Marseilles"

In the last edition of the French championship, the team from Marseille took third place. In the Champions League qualification, they started right from the semi-final stage.

Statistics and history

Bookmakers have no doubt that the French team should go to the next round of qualification.

Interestingly, Panathinaikos have suffered only one defeat in their last ten matches, while Marseille have suffered four defeats in the span of their last ten matches.

It is also worth noting that despite the long history of existence, the teams have not previously met with each other.

Match prediction

There is a feeling that the match can be productive. Despite the fact that the French club is considered the favorite, in the summer off-season the team did not look very confident in friendly matches.

At the same time, the Greek club is well prepared for the new season, and the home arena will help the Greeks overcome the status of an underdog.

We will bet on the outcome - both teams will score.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Sport Predictions
