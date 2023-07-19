Prediction on game Win Paide Linnameeskond Odds: 2.3 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

The second leg of the Conference League qualification between Paide and B-36 will take place on July 20 at the Pärnu Rannastadion and will start at 16:30 European time.

In the first match between the teams, which took place last week, a goalless draw was recorded.

"Paide"

The Estonian team is currently in a failed state, despite the relatively strong line-up.

At the moment, the team is in seventh place in the standings after several rounds played. Paide's first games showed that the team has big problems in converting chances.

Recently, Paide improved their game a bit and even managed to go on an unbeaten streak, although the number of victories in it is not so great.

"B-36"

For the team from the Faroe Islands, the season is not developing in the worst way, although at the moment “B-36” is far from a possible champion title.

The team has started well this season and is now in third place in the standings.

Recently, the team rarely loses and demonstrates a quality game in defense.

Statistics

Paide are on a six-game unbeaten streak, while B-36 have only been defeated in one of their last five games. The Faroese team looked confident in the first game, but the Estonians were still closer to victory, and in the home match, their native stands will also be on their side.

Match prediction

Paide looks powerful at home, although the opponent is unlikely to give up without a fight. Despite this, we suggest betting on the victory of the home team with a coefficient of 2.3.