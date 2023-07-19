RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Paide vs B-36 20 July 2023

Prediction for Paide vs B-36 20 July 2023

Paide Linnameeskond Paide Linnameeskond
Europa Conference League 20 july 2023, 11:30 Paide Linnameeskond - B36 Torshavn
-
- : -
International, Tallinn, Kadriorg staadion
B36 Torshavn B36 Torshavn
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game Win Paide Linnameeskond
Odds: 2.3

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now

The second leg of the Conference League qualification between Paide and B-36 will take place on July 20 at the Pärnu Rannastadion and will start at 16:30 European time.

In the first match between the teams, which took place last week, a goalless draw was recorded.

"Paide"

The Estonian team is currently in a failed state, despite the relatively strong line-up.

At the moment, the team is in seventh place in the standings after several rounds played. Paide's first games showed that the team has big problems in converting chances.

Recently, Paide improved their game a bit and even managed to go on an unbeaten streak, although the number of victories in it is not so great.

"B-36"

For the team from the Faroe Islands, the season is not developing in the worst way, although at the moment “B-36” is far from a possible champion title.

The team has started well this season and is now in third place in the standings.

Recently, the team rarely loses and demonstrates a quality game in defense.

Statistics

Paide are on a six-game unbeaten streak, while B-36 have only been defeated in one of their last five games. The Faroese team looked confident in the first game, but the Estonians were still closer to victory, and in the home match, their native stands will also be on their side.

Match prediction

Paide looks powerful at home, although the opponent is unlikely to give up without a fight. Despite this, we suggest betting on the victory of the home team with a coefficient of 2.3.

Prediction on game Win Paide Linnameeskond
Odds: 2.3

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 4.50
Bet now
Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Champions League Today, 14:00 Ludogorets vs Ballkani predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Ludogorets Razgrad Odds: 1.85 Ballkani Recommended Linebet
Champions League Today, 14:00 Swift Hesperange vs Slovan Bratislava predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Swift Hesperange Odds: 1.94 Slovan Bratislava Bet now MelBet
Champions League Today, 14:30 Larne vs HJK predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Larne Odds: 1.92 HJK Bet now BetWinner
Club Friendlies Today, 19:30 Prediction for Chelsea vs Wrexham 20 July 2023 Chelsea Odds: 1.8 Wrexham Recommended MelBet
Club Friendlies Today, 20:30 Prediction for MLS Stars vs Arsenal 20 July 2023 Odds: 1.67 Arsenal Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 12:55 AC Milan sign Dutch midfielder Football news Today, 12:42 Manchester United beat the French club Football news Today, 12:30 Ukrainian superboxer Usyk signed a contract with the UPL club Football news Today, 12:15 Shakhtar announced the transfer of the scandalous Brazilian defender Football news Today, 11:55 PSG announce return of Barcelona talent Football news Today, 11:43 Aubameyang close to joining Ligue 1 club Football news Today, 11:28 Manchester City want to buy one of the leaders of Barcelona Football news Today, 09:00 New Chelsea manager appreciates Mudryk's prospects Football news Today, 07:00 David Neres in the near future may again change the club Football news Today, 05:00 Inter Miami sign another ex-Barcelona player
Sport Predictions
Football Today Ludogorets vs Ballkani predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football Today Swift Hesperange vs Slovan Bratislava predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football Today Larne vs HJK predictions and betting tips on July 19, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Chelsea vs Wrexham 20 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for MLS Stars vs Arsenal 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Birkirkara vs Maribor 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Paide vs B-36 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Milsami vs Panevezys 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for Honka vs Tobol 20 July 2023 Football 20 july 2023 Prediction for San Martin vs Velez 20 July 2023