Olympiakos and Genk will meet in the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League on 10 August.

"Olympiacos"

The Greek team will play their first official match this season. Last season, the team from Piraeus finished in third place in the national championship, left out of the Champions League.

Despite quite good performances in the domestic arena last season, the team failed to compete for the championship and was content with only bronze medals. It is still impossible to judge the form of Olympiacos, because performances in friendly games do not reflect the whole picture.

"Genk"

Vice-champion of Belgium found himself in the qualification of the Europa League after an unsuccessful performance in the qualifying tournament of the Champions League. In two matches, “Genk” failed to beat the Swiss “Servette”, although it was the favorite of the confrontation.

After a 1-1 away draw, Genk lost 2-3 to Servette on penalties.

The team also failed in the second round of the Belgian championship, in which “Genk” suffered a sensational defeat 0:1 from “Eupen” at home.

History and statistics

Bookmakers are inclined to believe that the Greek team will reach the final stage of the qualification. For the victory of the Greeks in the home match, they give a coefficient of 2.18, while the victory of the guests is estimated at 3.35.

Interestingly, Olympiacos have won 3 of their last 4 matches at home, while Genk have not won 3 of their last 4 official matches.

Match prediction

We also tend to believe that the home team should win this match. The ideal bet looks like the victory of Olympiacos with a handicap (0) with a coefficient of 1.57.