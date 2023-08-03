Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.89 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On August 5, the match of the first round of the Championship will take place, in which Norwich and Hull City will play.

"Norwich"

Last season the team didn't even have a chance to return to the elite of English football. According to the results of the championship, “Norwich” took 13th place and did not get into the playoffs.

In total, in the last draw of the tournament, the team won 17 wins, drew 11 times and lost in 18 matches.

"Hull City"

The Tigers performed even worse than their opponent. They only finished in 15th place with 58 points and a 14-point lead over the relegation zone.

During the season, Hull City won 14 wins, drew 16 times and lost 16 games.

Statistics and history

“Norwich” is considered the favorite of the upcoming confrontation. For the victory of the home team, they give a coefficient of 1.72, while the victory of the guests is estimated at a quote of 5.16.

Interestingly, the teams played 39 matches among themselves and have an equal number of victories - 15 each. Another nine games ended with a draw.

Looking at the stats, Norwich have won 3 of their last 4 home matches against Hull City. Interestingly, the guests cannot beat the “tigers” in 7 of the last 8 face-to-face confrontations.

Match prediction

It is difficult to predict the match without knowing the current form of the teams. Suppose that the home team will still be able to get a victory, but it will definitely not be easy. In this regard, we suggest betting on the outcome - both teams will score. Bookmakers offer a pretty good odds of 1.89 for this outcome.