In the match of the third round of the English Premier League will be a confrontation between the teams of Newcastle and Liverpool. The meeting will take place on August 27 at the St. James Park stadium.

Newcastle

Last season, the Magpies finished fourth in the Premier League and qualified for the Champions League, their best achievement in years. In the summer, the club made serious transfers, acquiring young players with potential.

In the first round, Newcastle unexpectedly defeated Aston Villa, after which they suffered a minimal defeat from Manchester City away. It is worth recognizing that the match with the “citizens” was equal and closed, and the champion of the country had in fact only one dangerous moment.

Liverpool

After a disastrous start to last season, the Reds finished in fifth place, advancing to the Europa League group stage. The team had a great finish last season and was able to avoid disgrace by making it to European competition.

In the first round of the new Premier League season, they drew with Chelsea, although they should have come out victorious in this match. In the second round, Liverpool defeated Bournemouth, also without any problems.

Personal meetings

In the last 13 meetings, Newcastle could not get a single victory, writing down only 4 draws to their credit. The last time the Magpies defeated an opponent was back in December 2015.

Match prediction

Both teams play productive football and are famous for not the most reliable defense. It is difficult to predict whether both teams will score in this match, it is better to bet on the outcome of “match total over 2.5 goals”.