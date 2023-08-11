RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Newcastle vs Aston Villa 12 August 2023

On August 12, in the 1st round of the English Premier League, Newcastle and Aston Villa will play.

"Newcastle"

The Magpies were the main discovery of last season, as the team finished fourth in the standings and received the right to play in the Champions League.

In the off-season, Newcastle had a successful transfer campaign. Forward Allan Saint-Maximin left the team, and he was replaced by winger Harvey Barnes (former Leicester player) and midfielder Sandro Tonali (former AC Milan player).

"Aston Villa"

After the arrival of the Spanish coach Unai Emery during the last season, the team has seriously changed. The specialist managed to build a game, after which the team took seventh place in the Premier League.

Interestingly, in the second half of the season, Vila opened the gates of all the top clubs in the Premier League, except for Manchester United.

In the off-season, “Aston Villa” almost lost no players, but received a serious boost. The club was joined by forward Moussa Diaby, defender Pau Torres and midfielder Youri Tillemans. Villa paid €88m for the three newcomers.

Statistics and forecast

The teams exchanged big home wins last season. Aston Villa won 3-0 at home while Newcastle celebrated a 4-0 victory.

Both teams have ambitions and it is very important for them to start the season with a positive result. “Aston Villa” and “Newcastle” are still entering the new season, although they will soon play on the European stage.

I will bet that both teams will score.

Steven Perez Steven Perez Dailysports expert
