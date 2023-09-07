RU RU NG NG
Ireland Ireland
European Championship 10 sep 2023, 14:45 Ireland - Netherlands
-
- : -
International, Dublin, Aviva Stadium
Netherlands Netherlands
Prediction on game Win Netherlands

Odds: 1.72
Odds: 1.72

In the qualifying match of the European Championship will be a duel between the national teams of Ireland and the Netherlands. The meeting will take place on 10 September.

Netherlands

For the Dutch national team, this meeting is key. If they do not score points against the Irish, their position in the standings could become critical.

The Dutch national team in previous matches frankly did not shine. The team in the first round of the competition lost heavily to France with a score of 0:4, after which there was a confident victory over Gibraltar.

Ireland

The Irish national team is still among the contenders for leaving the group, although some teams have played fewer matches and it only seems that the Irish are confidently in the group of leaders.

Leadership in the group belongs to the French team, which has won all its matches and has already guaranteed itself a place in the main part of the European championship.

Interesting facts about the confrontation

In 20 previous face-to-face confrontations, the Netherlands have beaten their rivals nine times. At the same time, the Irish won seven times, which also looks worthy.

The last time the teams met in 2016 on the field of the Irish and then a 1:1 draw was recorded. Even earlier, the Netherlands got a crushing away victory with a score of 4:0, and before that they lost at home with a score of 0:1.

In the latest version of the FIFA rankings, Ireland ranks 53rd and the Netherlands 7th.

Forecast for the game Ireland - the Netherlands:

If you look at the names, then of course the advantage is on the side of the guests of the field. They are composed of world football stars, which are dispersed in different top championships. Considering the standings in the tournament, here it is worth betting on the victory of the Netherlands with a coefficient of 1.72.

Prediction on game Win Netherlands

Odds: 1.72
Odds: 1.72

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
