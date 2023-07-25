RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Neman vs Balzan 26 July 2023

Neman Grodno Neman Grodno
Europa Conference League 26 july 2023, 14:00 Neman Grodno - Balzan FC
-
- : -
International, Centenary Stadium
Balzan FC Balzan FC
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
On Wednesday, July 26, the Belarusian club Neman will play its first match of the second round of the Conference League qualification. The opponent will be the Maltese team "Balzan".

"Neman"

The Belarusian team overcame the first round of the qualifying stage quite difficult. The rival of “Neman” in the initial stage of qualification was “Vaduz” from Liechtenstein. In the first game, which took place on the road, the Belarusian club won with a score of 2:1, and in the return game, a fighting draw was recorded 1:1.

Currently, the Belarusian team is leading the national championship, sharing the first place with Dynamo Minsk.

In the last match of the Belarusian championship, Neman defeated Naftan on the road with a score of 3:0.

"Balzan"

The Maltese Championship has not started yet, so it is quite easy to judge the form of the team. In the first qualifying round of the Conference League, the Maltese club rather unexpectedly left the Slovenian Domžale out of the tournament, winning the first match with a score of 4:1, but having been defeated in the second leg 1:3.

Match prediction

In this match, the Neman players are the favorites. A coefficient of 1.85 is offered for the victory of the leader of the championship of Belarus, while a quote of 4.30 is set for the victory of the Maltese team.

Judging by the past matches of the Maltese, they play open football, although they do not always succeed in scoring a lot. The Belarusians also showed that they are good in attack, although the game in defense leaves much to be desired.

The ideal bet on this match would be - the total of the match is over 2.5, since both teams play high-scoring football.

Yasmine Green
Sport Predictions
