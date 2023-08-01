Prediction on game W2(+2) Odds: 1.77 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On August 2, Norway will host the return match of the second round of the Champions League qualification, in which the local Molde will host the Finnish HJK.

In the first match, a minimal victory was recorded with a score of 1:0 in favor of the champion of Finland.

Molde

For the Norwegian club, the result of the first game of the Champions League qualification is more than unsatisfactory. In general, Molde is on the move and takes second place in the Norwegian championship.

Many believed that the team would not experience problems in the away game with a more modest opponent, but it turned out quite differently.

HJK

Winning the first qualifying game leaves the Finnish champions with a good chance of reaching the next round of UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

In the national championship, HJK ranks third in the standings, only one point behind the leader of the championship. The team is in good shape.

Statistics

The bookmakers have set odds of 1.20 for the victory of the Norwegian team, while you can bet on the victory of HJK with a huge odds of 14.50.

It is interesting that both HJK and Molde played for Under(2.5) goals in 2 previous meetings. Interestingly, HJK has not lost in 8 out of 10 previous away matches.

Match prediction

HJK does not look as hopeless as bookmakers show us. The team plays well in defense, and everything is in order with the performance.

I would venture to suggest that the guests will not lose with a devastating score, which means that the ideal bet on the victory of the Finnish team with a handicap (+2).