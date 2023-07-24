RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Midtjylland vs Progress 26 July 2023

Prediction for Midtjylland vs Progress 26 July 2023

Prediction for Midtjylland vs Progress 26 July 2023
FC Midtjylland FC Midtjylland
Europa Conference League 26 july 2023, 12:45 FC Midtjylland - FC Progres Niederkorn
-
- : -
International, Herning, MCH Arena
FC Progres Niederkorn FC Progres Niederkorn
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now

On July 26, 2023, the match of the second round of the Conference League qualification will take place, in which the Danish Midtjylland and the representative of Luxembourg Progress will play.

Midtjylland

The team starts immediately from the second round of the Conference League qualification, as it won the playoffs of the tournament last season of the Danish championship. In the decisive game for a place in the European Cup, Midtjylland defeated Viborg with a score of 1:0.

Midtjylland managed to play only one match in the new season of the Danish Super League and it was successful. In their home arena, the team beat Hvidovre 1-0.

Progress

In the first round of qualification for the Conference League, the Luxembourgers met with the representative of Kosovo Gilani. After a draw at the home stadium (2:2), the Luxembourg club confidently defeated the opponent away (2:0).

In the previous season of the Luxembourg Championship, Progressa lost the race for the gold medals, finishing in second place. The new championship in Luxembourg has not yet started, so it is very difficult to judge the form of Progress.

Statistics and history of confrontation

Midtjylland have won 6 of their last 8 home matches. At the same time, more than 2 goals were scored in three of the last four matches with the participation of the Danes.

At the same time, more than 2 goals were also scored in two of the three Progress matches.

Forecast

Few doubt that the Danes will be able to defeat a more modest opponent. At the same time, it seems to me that it is easier in this match to bet not on a victory, but on the total total in the match. I offer a bet - the total of the match is over 3.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.7

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now
Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Sirius vs Mjallby predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Allsvenskan Sweden Today, 13:00 Sirius vs Mjallby predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Sirius Odds: 1.93 Mjaellby Recommended Linebet
Viking vs Aalesund predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Eliteserien Norway Today, 13:00 Viking vs Aalesund predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Viking Odds: 1.94 Aalesund Bet now MelBet
Boavista vs Leiria predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Portuguese League Cup Today, 15:15 Boavista vs Leiria predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Boavista Odds: 1.9 Bet now BetWinner
Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Liga Profesional Argentina Today, 15:30 Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Talleres Odds: 1.95 Gimnasia LP Recommended BetWinner
Coritiba vs Fluminense predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Serie A Brazil Today, 18:00 Coritiba vs Fluminense predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Odds: 1.76 Fluminense Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:10 Napoli want to strengthen squad with European champions Football news Today, 09:30 Inter want to buy Italy defender Football news Today, 08:50 PSG want to buy the best young player of the championship in Norway Football news Today, 08:10 Ronaldo asks Manchester United defender to move to Al Nasr Football news Today, 07:30 Vinicius Junior wants a new status at Real Madrid Football news Today, 06:50 Real Madrid ready to sign Kylian Mbappe Football news Today, 06:10 Newcastle announce signing of England midfielder Football news Today, 05:30 Chelsea offered 45 million euros for the talented Frenchman Football news Today, 04:50 Marseille close to signing African winger from Premier League Football news Today, 04:00 Bayern close to signing Sevilla star goalkeeper
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sirius vs Mjallby predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Viking vs Aalesund predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Boavista vs Leiria predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Talleres vs Gimnasia La Plata predictions and betting tips on July 24, 2023 Football Today Coritiba vs Fluminense predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football Today Boca Juniors vs Newell’s Old Boys predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for PSG vs Al Nasr 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for Zalgiris vs Galatasaray 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for Dynamo Zagreb vs Astana 25 July 2023 Football 25 july 2023 Prediction for the Champions League match Dnipro-1 - Panathinaikos July 25, 2023