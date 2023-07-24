Prediction on game Total over 3 Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On July 26, 2023, the match of the second round of the Conference League qualification will take place, in which the Danish Midtjylland and the representative of Luxembourg Progress will play.

Midtjylland

The team starts immediately from the second round of the Conference League qualification, as it won the playoffs of the tournament last season of the Danish championship. In the decisive game for a place in the European Cup, Midtjylland defeated Viborg with a score of 1:0.

Midtjylland managed to play only one match in the new season of the Danish Super League and it was successful. In their home arena, the team beat Hvidovre 1-0.

Progress

In the first round of qualification for the Conference League, the Luxembourgers met with the representative of Kosovo Gilani. After a draw at the home stadium (2:2), the Luxembourg club confidently defeated the opponent away (2:0).

In the previous season of the Luxembourg Championship, Progressa lost the race for the gold medals, finishing in second place. The new championship in Luxembourg has not yet started, so it is very difficult to judge the form of Progress.

Statistics and history of confrontation

Midtjylland have won 6 of their last 8 home matches. At the same time, more than 2 goals were scored in three of the last four matches with the participation of the Danes.

At the same time, more than 2 goals were also scored in two of the three Progress matches.

Forecast

Few doubt that the Danes will be able to defeat a more modest opponent. At the same time, it seems to me that it is easier in this match to bet not on a victory, but on the total total in the match. I offer a bet - the total of the match is over 3.