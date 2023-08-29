Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.07 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

On August 2, in Manchester, the local Manchester City will host the capital Fulham in the fourth round of the English Premier League.

Manchester city

Quite expectedly, the strongest team in Europe last season got off to a strong start in the new season as well. In three rounds, the “townspeople” got three wins and now single-handedly lead the standings.

Interestingly, two of the three victories were obtained in matches with Premier League debutants and potential outsiders.

Another win came against Newcastle, who will represent England in the Champions League this season.

Fulham

The London team did not surprise anyone with their terrible start, as the club did not actively work on the transfer market and did not develop a strong squad during the summer.

After three rounds, Fulham has four points and only one victory. The Londoners' only triumph came in the first round, when they beat Everton 1-0 away.

After that, there was a humiliating home defeat from Brentford with a score of 0:3, and in the last round, Fulham, unexpectedly for everyone, managed to snatch a draw on the road against the country's vice-champion Arsenal - 2:2.

Interesting Facts

Manchester City have managed to win 15 of their last 17 matches. As for Fulham, in 4 of the last 5 matches with the participation of this team, a total of 2.5 goals broke through.

Prediction for Manchester City vs Fulham

Last season, the “citizens” won both times with a score of 2:1. It seems to me that guests can also score a goal in this game. I will bet on the outcome both teams will score in 2.07.