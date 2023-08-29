RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for Manchester City vs Fulham 2 September 2023

Prediction for Manchester City vs Fulham 2 September 2023

Prediction for Manchester City vs Fulham 2 September 2023
Chelsea Chelsea
Premier League England 02 sep 2023, 10:00 Chelsea - Nottingham Forest
-
- : -
England, London, Stamford Bridge
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.07

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

On August 2, in Manchester, the local Manchester City will host the capital Fulham in the fourth round of the English Premier League.

Manchester city

Quite expectedly, the strongest team in Europe last season got off to a strong start in the new season as well. In three rounds, the “townspeople” got three wins and now single-handedly lead the standings.

Interestingly, two of the three victories were obtained in matches with Premier League debutants and potential outsiders.

Another win came against Newcastle, who will represent England in the Champions League this season.

Fulham

The London team did not surprise anyone with their terrible start, as the club did not actively work on the transfer market and did not develop a strong squad during the summer.

After three rounds, Fulham has four points and only one victory. The Londoners' only triumph came in the first round, when they beat Everton 1-0 away.

After that, there was a humiliating home defeat from Brentford with a score of 0:3, and in the last round, Fulham, unexpectedly for everyone, managed to snatch a draw on the road against the country's vice-champion Arsenal - 2:2.

Interesting Facts

Manchester City have managed to win 15 of their last 17 matches. As for Fulham, in 4 of the last 5 matches with the participation of this team, a total of 2.5 goals broke through.

Prediction for Manchester City vs Fulham

Last season, the “citizens” won both times with a score of 2:1. It seems to me that guests can also score a goal in this game. I will bet on the outcome both teams will score in 2.07.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 2.07

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Serie B Italy Today, 14:30 Pisa vs Parma prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Pisa Odds: 1.64 Parma Calcio 1913 Recommended BetWinner
Champions League Today, 15:00 Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 BSC Young Boys Odds: 1.8 Maccabi Haifa Bet now Linebet
Champions League Today, 15:00 Panathinaikos vs Braga prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Panathinaikos Odds: 2.1 Braga Bet now MelBet
Champions League Today, 15:00 Galatasaray vs Molde prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Galatasaray Odds: 1.6 Molde Recommended 1xBet
Serie B Italy 30 aug 2023, 14:30 Sampdoria vs Venezia prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Sampdoria Odds: 1.82 Venezia Bet now BetWinner
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:30 UEFA Champions League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeds and how to watch? Football news Today, 07:58 FIFA wants to ban Rubiales from football for 15 years Football news Today, 07:00 Real Madrid have issued a statement regarding Vinicius' injury Football news Today, 06:00 Bayern target Chelsea defender Football news Today, 05:31 Guardiola is a candidate to the head coach of the English national team Football news Today, 04:00 Former Chelsea and Real Madrid star end his career Football news Today, 03:00 Kane reveals who influenced his decision to move to Bayern Football news Today, 01:56 Manchester United make an offer for experienced Barcelona defender Football news Today, 01:35 AC Milan make final offer for experienced striker Porto Football news Today, 01:20 Chelsea want to sign Liverpool star striker
Sport Predictions
Football Today Pisa vs Parma prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football Today Young Boys vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football Today Panathinaikos vs Braga prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football Today Galatasaray vs Molde prediction and betting tips on August 29, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 Sampdoria vs Venezia prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 AEK vs Antwerp prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 PSV vs Glasgow Rangers prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 30 aug 2023 Copenhagen vs Rakow prediction and betting tips on August 30, 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football 01 sep 2023 Prediction for Luton Town vs West Ham 1 September 2023