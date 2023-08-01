Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.69 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On Wednesday, August 2, the Israeli "Maccabi" from Haifa will play the second leg of the second qualifying round of the Champions League against the Moldavian "Sheriff"

In the first game, the Moldavian team unexpectedly beat the Israelis with a score of 1:0.

“Maccabi” Haifa

In the starting qualifying round of the main club tournament in Europe, the Israelis successfully coped with the Maltese “Hamrun Spartans” (4:0, 2:1). After that, they played a match for the Israeli Super Cup, in which they defeated Beitar (3: 1).

At the same time, the successful streak ended last week in the second round match of the Champions League qualification in Tiraspol, although the Israelis were considered the favorites of the confrontation.

"Sheriff"

The team has certain problems with the uniform, as the football season in Moldova has not started yet.

In the first qualifying round, the champion of his country dealt with the Romanian “Farul” (0:1, 3:0). Now they have to defend the obtained advantage in the first match with “Maccabi” in order to get a ticket to the next round of qualification.

Statistics and history of confrontation

Maccabi have only lost once in their last seven matches, winning six of them. At the same time, in 9 of the last 10 games with the participation of the team, more than 2.5 goals were scored.

At the same time, the Moldovan champion lost only one of the last 16 matches, having won 11. Sheriff lost only in one of the last five away matches, having won three.

Forecast

In Moldova, "Maccabi" had the advantage, but failed to score. In the home game, the champion of Israel will certainly show maximum aggression, which will help overcome the resistance of the champion of Moldova. We will bet on the outcome - a passage to the next round of “Maccabi”.