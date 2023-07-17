RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Maccabi vs Hamrun Spartans 18 July 2023

Maccabi Haifa Maccabi Haifa
Champions League Yesterday, 13:00 Maccabi Haifa - Hamrun Spartans
Finished
2 : 1
International, Haifa, Sammy Ofer Stadium
Hamrun Spartans Hamrun Spartans
Erik Shuranov
69’
Frantzdy Pierrot
84’
32’
Joseph Mbong
Match details Lineup Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game W1(-2.0)
Odds: 1.81

Israeli "Maccabi" from Haifa on Tuesday will play in the second leg of the first qualifying round of the Champions League against the Maltese team "Hamrun Spartans".

Recall that in the first match, the Israelis won a major away victory with a score of 4:0.

Maccabi Haifa

The champion of Israel managed very easily with the team from Malta in the first match, given the difference in the level of players in these two championships.

After such a convincing victory, the wards of Messai Dego may not think about the result of the return game and think about the upcoming Israeli Super Cup match.

"Hamrun Spartans"

For "Hamrun Spartans" it was the debut match in the Champions League in their history. Unfortunately, a more formidable opponent blurred the impressions of the start in the most prestigious club tournament in Europe.

Although they were able to hold out for 40 minutes, at the end of the first match they fell through and lost control of the game.

Now the Maltese better focus on their national championship, which will begin only a month later.

Statistics and facts:

"Maccabi" has a series of four victories, and in the last eight matches with the participation of the team, the bet "Total over 2.5 goals" came in. Maccabi have a 16-game unbeaten streak at home (14 wins and 2 draws), with the last 6 matches being victorious.

At the same time, Hamrun Spartans lost only one of their last seven matches, winning 5 times.

Forecast

"Maccabi" is unlikely to put on the return game of its main team, but even in this scenario, the team will strive to please their fans with a beautiful and convincing victory. Let's bet on the victory of the Israelis with a handicap of -2.0.

Odds: 1.81

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
