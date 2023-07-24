Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.65 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On July 26, the match of the second round of the Champions League qualification between Ludogorets and Olimpia Ljubljana will take place.

"Ludogorets"

In the first round of qualifying for the main club tournament in Europe, the Bulgarian club played with FC Balkani. After a 0-2 loss in a foreign field, the Bulgarian champions rebounded convincingly at home, scoring four unanswered goals into the opponent's goal.

At the start of the season in Bulgaria, the team scored six matches in the first two matches. First, Ludogorets lost away to Levski Krumovgrad with a score of 1:3, after which they defeated Etar in their arena with a score of 5:0.

"Olympia Ljubljana"

In the previous stage of the Champions League qualification, the team from the capital of Slovenia played with Valmiera. Having beaten the rival at home (2:1), the club from Ljubljana won with the same outcome in the second meeting.

In the new season of the Slovenian championship, the national champion started not in the most successful way, losing away to Koper (1:2).

Statistics and history of confrontations

Ludogorets have won their last five home matches, with at least three goals scored in three of the previous four home games.

At the same time, Olimpia have lost two of their last five away matches.

The teams have never met in official matches before.

Forecast

The champion of Bulgaria is the obvious favorite of the confrontation. The team is in a good mood after a confident victory in the championship, which cannot be said about the team from Ljubljana. We will bet on the victory of Ludogorets with a handicap of -1.