In the match of the qualifying tournament for Euro 2024, the meeting between Lithuania and Montenegro will take place. The game will be held on September 7 in Vilnius.

Lithuania

After three matches of the qualifying round, the Lithuanian national team is in the last, fifth place in group G. Lithuania scored only one point in the first three matches.

The team's chances of reaching the final part of the tournament look minimal, as they are 6 points behind the leaders Hungary and Serbia.

Lithuanians scored the only point in the match against Bulgaria, which ended in a 1:1 draw. After that, the team lost to Hungary and Serbia.

In three matches, the Lithuanians managed to score only one goal, while conceding into their own net five times.

Montenegro

This team has four points after three qualifying matches. The Brave Falcons got a victory over Bulgaria at the start of the tournament, after which they were defeated by Serbia and tied with Hungary.

If Montenegro defeats Lithuania, then it will continue the fight for reaching the final part of the tournament. Now the Montenegrins are in third place in the standings and are three points behind the leading Hungary and Serbia.

History of confrontation

In two personal meetings, Montenegro won. In the FIFA ranking, Lithuania is in 144th place, while Montenegro is in 71st place.

Prediction for the game

Bookmakers believe in the victory of Montenegro and I agree with this. Lithuania is a frankly weak opponent, and they have not so many chances to fight for a place in the European Championship. I will bet on the victory of the guests at a coefficient of 1.85.