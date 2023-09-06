RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for Lithuania vs Montenegro 7 September 2023

Prediction for Lithuania vs Montenegro 7 September 2023

Prediction for Lithuania vs Montenegro 7 September 2023
Lithuania Lithuania
European Championship 07 sep 2023, 12:00 Lithuania - Montenegro
-
- : -
International, Dariaus Ir Gireno Stadium
Montenegro Montenegro
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Montenegro
Odds: 1.85

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the match of the qualifying tournament for Euro 2024, the meeting between Lithuania and Montenegro will take place. The game will be held on September 7 in Vilnius.

Lithuania

After three matches of the qualifying round, the Lithuanian national team is in the last, fifth place in group G. Lithuania scored only one point in the first three matches.

The team's chances of reaching the final part of the tournament look minimal, as they are 6 points behind the leaders Hungary and Serbia.

Lithuanians scored the only point in the match against Bulgaria, which ended in a 1:1 draw. After that, the team lost to Hungary and Serbia.

In three matches, the Lithuanians managed to score only one goal, while conceding into their own net five times.

Montenegro

This team has four points after three qualifying matches. The Brave Falcons got a victory over Bulgaria at the start of the tournament, after which they were defeated by Serbia and tied with Hungary.

If Montenegro defeats Lithuania, then it will continue the fight for reaching the final part of the tournament. Now the Montenegrins are in third place in the standings and are three points behind the leading Hungary and Serbia.

History of confrontation

In two personal meetings, Montenegro won. In the FIFA ranking, Lithuania is in 144th place, while Montenegro is in 71st place.

Prediction for the game

Bookmakers believe in the victory of Montenegro and I agree with this. Lithuania is a frankly weak opponent, and they have not so many chances to fight for a place in the European Championship. I will bet on the victory of the guests at a coefficient of 1.85.

Prediction on game Win Montenegro
Odds: 1.85

100% Bonus up to $100
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Friendly International Today, 14:00 Malta vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Malta Odds: 1.65 Gibraltar Recommended 1xBet
Premier Division Ireland Today, 14:45 UC Dublin vs Derry City prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 UCD Odds: 1.87 Derry City Bet now Linebet
Africa Cup of Nations Today, 15:00 Libya vs Equatorial Guinea prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Libya Odds: 1.75 Equatorial Guinea Bet now BetWinner
Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 European Championship 07 sep 2023, 10:00 Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 Kazakhstan Odds: 1.58 Finland Recommended Parimatch
Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Friendly International 07 sep 2023, 12:00 Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Bulgaria Odds: 1.65 Iran Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 Nagelsmann returns to work: there are two big proposals Football news Today, 06:00 Buffon called the true reason for the end of a career Football news Today, 04:30 Named the clubs that spent the most money on transfers in the summer Football news Today, 03:18 Top 10 favorites for the Ballon d'Or 2023 published Football news Today, 01:48 In Italy fans set fire to the stadium of their own team (video) Football news Yesterday, 16:49 Serie A may launch its own platform to broadcast matches Football news Yesterday, 16:14 The journalist invited the Manchester United player to discuss the scandal with the manager Football news Yesterday, 15:42 Cristiano Ronaldo passed a lie detector test. VIDEO Football news Yesterday, 14:48 The Spanish Football Federation fired the head manager of the women's national team Football news Yesterday, 14:03 FIFA Club World Cup draw: all results
Sport Predictions
Football Today Malta vs Gibraltar prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football Today UC Dublin vs Derry City prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football Today Libya vs Equatorial Guinea prediction and betting tips on September 6, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Kazakhstan - Finland on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Bulgaria vs Iran on September 7, 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Lithuania vs Montenegro 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Norway vs Jordan 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for the match Austria - Moldova 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Wales vs South Korea 7 September 2023 Football 07 sep 2023 Prediction for Netherlands vs Greece 7 September 2023