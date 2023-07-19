Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On July 20, the second leg of the Conference League qualifier will take place between Levadija Tallinn and Žilina Slovakia.

In the first meeting, “Zilina” won a minimal victory with a score of 1:0.

"Levadia" Tallinn

This season, the team is showing itself well in the Estonian championship, currently leading the standings with 14 wins, five draws and just one defeat. “Levadia” looked good in the first meeting, but conceded an unfortunate goal from the penalty spot in its ending.

It is possible that today the Estonian players will be able to take revenge or at least create big problems for their opponents.

"Zhilina"

Despite the fact that the Slovaks are the clear favorites of the confrontation, in the first game they were able to snatch victory only in stoppage time. After the qualifying match of the League of Conferences, "Zilina" held a control match against "Ostar", which ended in a draw (0:0).

Statistics

Levadia have won four of their last five home matches, while Žilina have not won their previous three away matches. In addition, the Estonian team has scored at least two goals in four of the last five home matches.

Match prediction

The first match showed that the opponents are approximately equal in strength, despite the presence of a clear favorite. With such an equality of teams, a bet on the total of the match under 2.5 suggests itself, since it is obvious that the guests in this confrontation will play more defensively, because they have already secured a minimum, but the result, in the first match.