Prediction for Leicester City vs Hull City 2 September 2023
Championship England 02 sep 2023, 10:00 Leicester - Hull
England, Leicester, King Power Stadium
Prediction on game Win Leicester
In the match of the fifth round of the English Championship, Leicester City will host Hull City. The meeting with the leader of the standings will be held on Saturday, September 2.

Leicester City

After an unsuccessful season in the Premier League, as a result of which the Foxes went down in class, the team pleases the fans with the level of play already in the second division of the country. After four rounds, Leicester City have the maximum number of points and they are confidently leading the standings.

In four rounds, which turned out to be victorious for Leicester City, the team scored seven goals against the rivals, while conceding three of their own goals.

In general, Leicester City remains the main contender not only for promotion to the Premier League, but also for Championship gold medals at the end of the season.

Hull City

For the Tigers, the start of the new season can also be considered quite successful. In four rounds of the new Championship draw, they lost only once, winning two and drawing once.

Now Hull City has seven points and eighth place in the standings. Only two points separate the Tigers from the coveted place in the playoff zone.

In four rounds, Hull City showed good performance, scoring eight goals against opponents. At the same time, the game in defense still remains a problematic point - the team conceded six times in four matches.

Match prediction

In this game, Leicester City is the undisputed favorite, although the guests know how to upset eminent rivals even at a party. I'll take the risk and bet Leicester to win at 1.55, but another good bet is "both teams to score" at 1.7.

