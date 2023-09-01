Prediction on game W1(-1) Odds: 1.67 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the fifth round of the English Championship, Leeds will host the main loser of the new season, Sheffield Wednesday. The meeting will take place on Saturday, September 2.

Leeds

After relegation from the English Premier League, the team's affairs cannot be called positive. Now Leeds is not fighting for a place in the top six teams, but remains in the middle of the standings.

In the opening rounds of the new season, Leeds won one win, lost once and drew twice. Last year's Premier League participant has five points and 13th place in the standings.

In general, the game of Leeds does not look so bad, just in some moments the team lacks luck.

In four Championship games, Leeds have scored seven goals but also conceded the same number of own goals, which does not look very encouraging.

Sheffield Wednesday

Before you - the main loser of the new season in the Championship. The team has lost all four of its matches and confidently closes the standings. Apparently, in the current season, the “owls” will have a long and hard struggle for survival, because their game does not even correspond to the second division of the country in terms of strength.

In four games of the new season, Sheffil Wednesday scored four goals against opponents, but conceded to his own 9 goals.

Match prediction

Bookmakers give a huge advantage to the home team by setting odds of 1.44 on their victory. I also have no doubt that the black streak of the guests will continue and I will risk betting on the victory of Leeds with a handicap of -1.