On August 27, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, the second round match of the Italian Serie A between Lazio and Genoa will take place. The game will start at 19:45 European time.

Lazio: latest news

Second place “Lazio” last season was an unexpected event, including for Maurizio Sarri. But in addition to joyful emotions, this also adds to the hassle, because now the club will have to start in the Champions League group stage, for which the team does not look ready. In addition, this summer the Eagles lost their main star: Sergei Milinkovic-Savic opted for money in Saudi Arabia instead of matches against top opponents. To find a replacement for him, judging by the first round, Maurizio Sarri could not: the Romans started with a humiliating defeat for Lecce, when they were in the lead until the 80th minute, but lost the match. An experienced coach has very little time to experiment and find harmony in the team: less than a month before the start of the Champions League.

Genoa: latest news

The Griffins returned to Serie A after a year-long absence: in the season 2021/2022, the club rightly left the elite Italian division, but was able to immediately return to the number of the country's top teams. Expectations for Genoa's game are more optimistic now than they were two years ago: there are finally stable funding and discreet American owners, but there are questions about the squad. The Genoese are now counting on players who were relegated from Serie A in 2022 and 2023 - is this the right strategy? Against this background, the transfer of Ruslan Malinovsky looks interesting: an already experienced midfielder who can make a result himself. In the first round, even without a Ukrainian, the Griffins lost without a chance to Fiorentina 1:4.

Serie A: standings

Match prediction

Both teams are not yet in optimal condition. We expect Lazio and Genoa to get back in shape in the fall. In the meantime, a match with a small number of goals looks like a real development of events.