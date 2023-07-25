Prediction on game Win Haecken Odds: 1.76 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On Wednesday, July 26, there will be a match between the Faroe "Klaksvik" and the Swedish "Hacken". The teams will meet in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

"Klaksvik"

The champion of the Faroe Islands has already become the main sensation of the first qualifying round, when the Hungarian Ferencváros unexpectedly passed.

After a 0:0 draw at home, the Faroese defeated the Hungarian club with a score of 3:0 away.

Last season, the club became national champions for the second year in a row and also won the Faroe Islands Super Cup. It is interesting that already in 13 matches in all tournaments "Klaksvik" does not know defeat, while 12 matches ended in victory for the modest champion.

"Haecken"

Champion of Sweden in the first round of qualifying won the Welsh “New Saints”. The match in Sweden ended with a score of 3:1, while away the Scandinavians won with a score of 2:0.

According to the results of the first half of the new season in the championship of Sweden, “Haecken” takes the second place, having 35 points after 17 matches.

In the last round of the national championship, the team was defeated by "Varnamo" with a score of 0:1.

Match prediction

The undisputed favorite, according to bookmakers, in this confrontation is the Swedish team. To win the away game against Klaksvik, the coefficient is 1.76, which looks very good.

Despite the sensational result of the Faroese team in the first qualifying round, it seems to me that the Swedish team will not experience serious problems in the first game against such a modest opponent. I will bet on the victory of the guests.