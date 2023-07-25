RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Klaksvik vs Haecken 26 July 2023

Prediction for Klaksvik vs Haecken 26 July 2023

Prediction for Klaksvik vs Haecken 26 July 2023
Klaksvik Klaksvik
Champions League 26 july 2023, 14:45 Klaksvik - Haecken
-
- : -
International, Klaksvik, Djupumyra Stadium
Haecken Haecken
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game Win Haecken
Odds: 1.76

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now

On Wednesday, July 26, there will be a match between the Faroe "Klaksvik" and the Swedish "Hacken". The teams will meet in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the Champions League.

"Klaksvik"

The champion of the Faroe Islands has already become the main sensation of the first qualifying round, when the Hungarian Ferencváros unexpectedly passed.

After a 0:0 draw at home, the Faroese defeated the Hungarian club with a score of 3:0 away.

Last season, the club became national champions for the second year in a row and also won the Faroe Islands Super Cup. It is interesting that already in 13 matches in all tournaments "Klaksvik" does not know defeat, while 12 matches ended in victory for the modest champion.

"Haecken"

Champion of Sweden in the first round of qualifying won the Welsh “New Saints”. The match in Sweden ended with a score of 3:1, while away the Scandinavians won with a score of 2:0.

According to the results of the first half of the new season in the championship of Sweden, “Haecken” takes the second place, having 35 points after 17 matches.

In the last round of the national championship, the team was defeated by "Varnamo" with a score of 0:1.

Match prediction

The undisputed favorite, according to bookmakers, in this confrontation is the Swedish team. To win the away game against Klaksvik, the coefficient is 1.76, which looks very good.

Despite the sensational result of the Faroese team in the first qualifying round, it seems to me that the Swedish team will not experience serious problems in the first game against such a modest opponent. I will bet on the victory of the guests.

Prediction on game Win Haecken
Odds: 1.76

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now
Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Zalgiris vs Galatasaray 25 July 2023 Champions League Today, 12:00 Prediction for Zalgiris vs Galatasaray 25 July 2023 Zalgiris Vilnius Odds: 1.87 Galatasaray Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Dynamo Zagreb vs Astana 25 July 2023 Champions League Today, 14:00 Prediction for Dynamo Zagreb vs Astana 25 July 2023 Dinamo Zagreb Odds: 2 FC Astana Bet now MelBet
Prediction for the Champions League match Dnipro-1 - Panathinaikos July 25, 2023 Champions League Today, 14:00 Prediction for the Champions League match Dnipro-1 - Panathinaikos July 25, 2023 SC Dnipro-1 Odds: 1.7 Panathinaikos Bet now MelBet
Dnipro-1 vs Panathinaikos predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Champions League Today, 14:00 Dnipro-1 vs Panathinaikos predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 SC Dnipro-1 Odds: 1.74 Panathinaikos Recommended MelBet
Servette vs Genk predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Champions League Today, 14:30 Servette vs Genk predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Servette FC Odds: 1.7 Genk Bet now Linebet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 08:00 Mudryk unhappy with his performance for Chelsea Football news Today, 07:00 Saudi Ministry of Sports to allocate 17 billion for transfers Football news Today, 05:00 Former Shakhtar midfielder may go to Russia Football news Today, 04:00 PSG found a way to quickly get rid of Mbappe Football news Today, 03:00 West Ham ready to spend big money for Chelsea player Football news Yesterday, 17:24 Barcelona not interested in signing Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 17:20 Galatasaray announce signing of star winger from Premier League Football news Yesterday, 17:13 Liverpool scored four goals against the club in the Second Bundesliga, but could not win Football news Yesterday, 14:30 Inter want to buy the best goalkeeper in the world Football news Yesterday, 14:15 Inter Miami could sign Real Madrid legend
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Zalgiris vs Galatasaray 25 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Dynamo Zagreb vs Astana 25 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for the Champions League match Dnipro-1 - Panathinaikos July 25, 2023 Football Today Dnipro-1 vs Panathinaikos predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football Today Servette vs Genk predictions and betting tips on July 25, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Breidablik vs Copenhagen 25 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United 26 July 2023 Football Today Corinthians vs Sao Paulo predictions and betting tips on July 26, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Manchester United vs Wrexham 26 July 2023 Football 26 july 2023 Prediction for Bayern Munich vs Manchester City 26 July 2023