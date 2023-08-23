RU RU NG NG
Prediction for Ipswich vs Leeds United 26 August 2023

Ipswich Ipswich
Championship England 26 aug 2023, 10:00 Ipswich - Leeds
-
- : -
England, Ipswich, Portman Road
Leeds Leeds
On August 26, in the match of the 4th round of the English Championship, a match will take place in which Ipswich will host Leeds United at home. The game to be held in the arena Portman Roads.en.

Ipswich

To the delight of the fans, today it is the leader of the standings and the team's performance really gives hope that next season we will see Ipswich in the English Premier League.

Now the team goes with a 100% result in the standings, having conceded only one goal in the starting three rounds.

In the first round of the championship, Ipswich beat Sunderland 2-1 away, followed by a 2-0 home win over Stoke City, and in the last round the team beat QPR 1-0.

Ipswich are playing very competent football in the new season and for sure the players will want to extend their winning streak in this home game.

Leeds United

Leeds was still a member of the English Premier League last season, where they created some high-profile sensations. Despite all the efforts and injections into the budget of large funds, the team could not stay afloat in the elite of English football.

The start of the new season, already in the country's second division, was disastrous for Leeds and its fans. The team scored only two points and is on the 19th line of the standings.

In the first round, Leeds drew 2-2 against Cardiff City, followed by a 0-1 away defeat to Birmingham. In the last round, Leeds again shared points, but with West Brom - 1:1.

Match prediction

Of course, Leeds needs to save the situation, but it is unlikely to succeed in a match with the leader of the standings. I will bet that the guests will be able to at least score a goal. The fact that the owners will be able to - I have no doubt. My bet is both teams will score.

Kenley Ward
