RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City 2 September 2023

Prediction for Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City 2 September 2023

Prediction for Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City 2 September 2023
Ipswich Ipswich
Championship England 02 sep 2023, 10:00 Ipswich - Cardiff
-
- : -
England, Ipswich, Portman Road
Cardiff Cardiff
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Ipswich
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now

In the match of the fifth round of the English Championship, Ipswich Town will host Cardiff City at home. The meeting will take place on September 2.

Ipswich Town

Even before the last round, the team was the leader of the standings, having three wins in three matches. In the last round, Ipswich Town lost for the first time and dropped to sixth place in the standings. They are now three points behind leaders Leicester.

Despite the defeat in the last round, Ipswich remains a formidable force and a clear candidate for the fight to enter the elite of English football.

In four rounds of the Championship, the team scored eight goals, while conceding five times. In general, Ipswich Town looks bright and shows mature football, despite the fact that the team was not considered a clear favorite to fight for a place in the top six of the standings.

Cardiff City

A recent member of the Premier League has long been considered a candidate for the fight for promotion. In the new season, the team does not indulge fans with results and after four rounds has only four points in its asset.

The team won only one victory, drew once and lost twice. Now Cardiff City is on the 17th line of the standings and the main task of the team from Wales is to maintain residence in the second division of England.

Match prediction

After the failure in the last round, Ipswich Town is thirsty for “blood” and will do everything in order to get the most important three points in the home meeting. I think that the home team will succeed, and therefore I will bet on Ipswich Town to win with a coefficient of 1.65.

Prediction on game Win Ipswich
Odds: 1.65

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.90
Bet now
Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Serie A Italy Today, 12:30 Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Sassuolo Odds: 1.89 Verona Recommended Linebet
LaLiga Spain Today, 13:30 Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Cadiz Odds: 2.16 Villarreal Bet now 1xBet
Bundesliga Germany Today, 14:30 Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Borussia Dortmund Odds: 1.8 FC Heidenheim Bet now MelBet
Serie A Italy Today, 14:45 Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Roma Odds: 1.96 AC Milan Recommended BetWinner
LaLiga Spain Today, 16:00 Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Almeria Odds: 1.95 Celta Vigo Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site BetWinner Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:10 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage draw: all results Football news Today, 08:30 Deadline day LIVE: latest top-deals & rumours Football news Today, 07:36 Europa League group stage draw: all results Football news Today, 07:29 Chelsea buy Manchester City talent Football Today, 06:05 Manchester City complete another top-transfer Football news Today, 05:36 Juventus legend moves to Bundesliga Football news Today, 04:28 Manchester United complete transfer of Turkish goalkeeper Football news Today, 04:15 UEFA Conference League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and how to watch? Football news Today, 03:49 UEFA Europa League group stage draw: date, time, teams, seeding and where to watch? Football news Today, 03:23 Haaland called the most important thing in the world
Sport Predictions
Football Today Sassuolo vs Verona prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Cadiz vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Borussia Dortmund vs Heidenheim 1 September 2023 Football Today Roma vs Milan prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football Today Almeria vs Celta Vigo prediction and betting tips on September 1, 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Swansea vs Bristol City 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sunderland vs Southampton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Birmingham vs Millwall 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Sheffield United vs Everton 2 September 2023 Football 02 sep 2023 Prediction for Ipswich Town vs Cardiff City 2 September 2023