Prediction on game Win Ipswich Odds: 1.65 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the fifth round of the English Championship, Ipswich Town will host Cardiff City at home. The meeting will take place on September 2.

Ipswich Town

Even before the last round, the team was the leader of the standings, having three wins in three matches. In the last round, Ipswich Town lost for the first time and dropped to sixth place in the standings. They are now three points behind leaders Leicester.

Despite the defeat in the last round, Ipswich remains a formidable force and a clear candidate for the fight to enter the elite of English football.

In four rounds of the Championship, the team scored eight goals, while conceding five times. In general, Ipswich Town looks bright and shows mature football, despite the fact that the team was not considered a clear favorite to fight for a place in the top six of the standings.

Cardiff City

A recent member of the Premier League has long been considered a candidate for the fight for promotion. In the new season, the team does not indulge fans with results and after four rounds has only four points in its asset.

The team won only one victory, drew once and lost twice. Now Cardiff City is on the 17th line of the standings and the main task of the team from Wales is to maintain residence in the second division of England.

Match prediction

After the failure in the last round, Ipswich Town is thirsty for “blood” and will do everything in order to get the most important three points in the home meeting. I think that the home team will succeed, and therefore I will bet on Ipswich Town to win with a coefficient of 1.65.