RU RU NG NG
Main Predictions Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023

Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023

Hull Hull
Championship England 25 aug 2023, 14:30 Hull - Bristol City
-
- : -
England, Hull, The MKM Stadium
Bristol City Bristol City
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction

Hull City and Bristol City will play in the match of the 4th round of the Championship. The meeting will take place at the Kingston Communications Arena on 25 August.

Hull City

In three starting rounds of the second most powerful division in England, the Tigers scored six points. They have two wins and one loss. It is noteworthy that Hull City scored seven goals in three matches.

In the first round, the Tigers lost 1:2 to Norwich on the road, after which they defeated Sheffield Wednesday 4:2 at home. In the last round, Hull City were stronger than Blackburn on the road - 2:1.

In general, the team's game looks pretty good, but with the naked eye it is clear that there are certain problems when playing on the defensive, since in each of the meetings the "tigers" will certainly concede into their own net.

Bristol City

Bristol City started the new season in a very different way. In the first three rounds, the team managed to win, lose and draw once. Now the team is on the 14th line in the standings with four points in the asset.

In the opening round of the Championship, Bristol City drew at home with Preston - 1:1, after which they beat Millwall minimally - 1:0 on the road, and then lost at home to Birmingham with a score of 0:2.

Meeting statistics

Between themselves, the teams have played 76 matches in their history and the advantage in head-to-head meetings is on the side of Bristol City, which has won 32 times against Hull City's 22 wins. The last meeting of the team at "Kingston Communication" ended with the victory of the local team with a score of 2:1.

Match prediction

Rivals are about the same level, although it is worth noting a more successful start from the “tigers”. I think that in this game the guests will try to dry up the game and will not be able to score. I will bet on the outcome “both teams to score – no”.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Europa Conference League Today, 12:45 Hibernian vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Hibernian Odds: 1.86 Aston Villa Recommended Linebet
Champions League Today, 15:00 Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Maccabi Haifa Odds: 1.62 BSC Young Boys Bet now Linebet
Champions League Today, 15:00 Braga vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Braga Odds: 1.73 Panathinaikos Bet now BetWinner
Champions League Today, 15:00 Molde vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Molde Odds: 1.61 Galatasaray Recommended 1xBet
Europa Conference League 24 aug 2023, 13:00 Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Dynamo Kyiv Odds: 2.34 Besiktas Bet now MelBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site MelBet On site BetWinner On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:04 Referees in England banned from eating certain foods before matches Football news Today, 05:38 World's sexiest athlete Alice Schmidt challenged Holland (photo) Football news Today, 05:00 Mbappe is preparing an important statement: the date has been announced Football news Today, 04:00 Al-Ittihad prepares the most expensive transfer in the history of Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 03:00 Manchester United lose star rookie due to injury Football news Today, 01:40 PSG striker could move to West Ham Football news Today, 01:22 Sevilla in talks to sign Argentina striker Football news Today, 01:00 Cristiano Ronaldo threw a tantrum during the match of the Asian Champions League Football news Today, 00:50 Legendary Bonucci close to joining Bundesliga club Football news Today, 00:00 Milan announced the transfer of Argentine talent
Sport Predictions
Football Today Hibernian vs Aston Villa prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football Today Maccabi Haifa vs Young Boys prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football Today Braga vs Panathinaikos prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football Today Molde vs Galatasaray prediction and betting tips on August 23, 2023 Football 24 aug 2023 Dynamo Kyiv vs Beşiktaş prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 24 aug 2023 Slavia Prague vs Zorya prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 24 aug 2023 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Qarabag prediction and betting tips on August 24, 2023 Football 25 aug 2023 Prediction for Hull City vs Bristol City 25 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Bournemouth vs Tottenham 26 August 2023 Football 26 aug 2023 Prediction for Ipswich vs Leeds United 26 August 2023