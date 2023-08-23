Hull City and Bristol City will play in the match of the 4th round of the Championship. The meeting will take place at the Kingston Communications Arena on 25 August.

Hull City

In three starting rounds of the second most powerful division in England, the Tigers scored six points. They have two wins and one loss. It is noteworthy that Hull City scored seven goals in three matches.

In the first round, the Tigers lost 1:2 to Norwich on the road, after which they defeated Sheffield Wednesday 4:2 at home. In the last round, Hull City were stronger than Blackburn on the road - 2:1.

In general, the team's game looks pretty good, but with the naked eye it is clear that there are certain problems when playing on the defensive, since in each of the meetings the "tigers" will certainly concede into their own net.

Bristol City

Bristol City started the new season in a very different way. In the first three rounds, the team managed to win, lose and draw once. Now the team is on the 14th line in the standings with four points in the asset.

In the opening round of the Championship, Bristol City drew at home with Preston - 1:1, after which they beat Millwall minimally - 1:0 on the road, and then lost at home to Birmingham with a score of 0:2.

Meeting statistics

Between themselves, the teams have played 76 matches in their history and the advantage in head-to-head meetings is on the side of Bristol City, which has won 32 times against Hull City's 22 wins. The last meeting of the team at "Kingston Communication" ended with the victory of the local team with a score of 2:1.

Match prediction

Rivals are about the same level, although it is worth noting a more successful start from the “tigers”. I think that in this game the guests will try to dry up the game and will not be able to score. I will bet on the outcome “both teams to score – no”.