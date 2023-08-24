RU RU NG NG
Championship England 26 aug 2023, 10:00 Huddersfield - Norwich
England, Huddersfield, John Smith's Stadium
On August 26, in the match of the 4th round of the Championship, Huddersfield and Norwich City will meet. The game to be held in the arena John Smith Stadium.

Huddersfield

Very predictably, the team does not shine in the new season and its main task, alas, will be the struggle for survival. After starting three rounds, the team scored only one point and placed 21st in the standings.

In the first round of the new season, Huddersfield lost 1-3 away to Plymouth, followed by a 0-1 home loss to Leicester City. The team scored the only point in the last round in an away match against Middlesbrough - 1:1.

In general, Huddersfield plays poorly in defense, having conceded in each of the matches of the new season. Also, the team scores little and there are no prerequisites for changes for the better yet.

Norwich city

The Canaries are one of the candidates for promotion and rivals like Huddersfield should not pose much of a threat to them. After three rounds, Norwich have scored seven points and so far are unbeaten. The team is in third place in the standings.

In the first round of the new season, the Canaries beat QPR with a score of 2: 1, after which there was a productive draw with Southampton - 4: 4. In the last round, Norwich played at home against Millwall and got a confident victory with a score of 3:1.

Overall, Norwich are one of the top-scoring teams this season. In three games they scored nine goals, which looks very impressive.

Match prediction

Huddersfield should not pose any threat to the guests, so we will bet on a clear victory for Norwich at 2.19.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
