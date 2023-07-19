RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Honka vs Tobol 20 July 2023

Honka Honka
Europa Conference League 20 july 2023, 12:00 Honka - Tobol Kostanay
International, Vantaa, Myyrmaeki Stadium
Tobol Kostanay Tobol Kostanay
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
On July 20, 2023, the return match of the Conference League qualification between the teams "Honka" and "Tobol" will take place.

In the first match, the Finnish team scored first away, after which they conceded twice and were defeated with a score of 1:2. Since the away goal rule has already been abolished, it will not be enough for the home team to score one goal to advance to the next stage.

"Honka"

In the current season of the Finnish championship, things are not going well for the club. The team is currently in fifth place with five wins, five draws and six losses.

"Tobol"

After a spectacular strong-willed victory in the first qualifying match at home, the representative of Kazakhstan has a good chance to go to the next stage of selection.

In the championship of Kazakhstan, "Tobol" is on the sixth line of the standings, with seven wins, two draws and five defeats.

Statistics

Bookmakers give a minimal advantage to the Finnish team - you can bet on its victory with a coefficient of 2.46. At the same time, Tobol's victory is estimated at 2.97.

Statistics show that Honka have won 3 of their last 4 home matches, while Tobol have lost 3 of their last 5 away matches.

Interestingly, in three of the last four matches with the participation of the Kazakh team, less than three goals were scored.

Match prediction

Here you can see a bet with a handicap (0) on "Honka" with a coefficient of 1.72, but it's better to protect yourself and follow a more obvious scenario - to bet on the outcome of the total less than 2.5 goals with a coefficient of 1.65.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
