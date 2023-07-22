RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro 23 July 2023

Prediction for Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro 23 July 2023

Prediction for Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro 23 July 2023
Gremio Gremio
Serie A Brazil Today, 20:00 Gremio - Atletico MG
-
- : -
Brazil,
Atletico MG Atletico MG
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Win Gremio
Odds: 2.4

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now

On the night of July 23, Brazil will host a national championship match between Gremio and Atlético Mineiro.

Gremio

This team is rightfully considered the favorite of this confrontation, since this season Gremio performs above all praise. At the moment, the team is in third place in the standings, despite the defeat from the leader Botafogo in the last match.

Before meeting with the leader, Gremio showed good results, winning three games in a row.

Note that Gremio is only one point behind second place.

Atlético Mineiro

This team pursues completely different goals in the current season of the Brazilian championship. She is currently 12th in the table, although she has five points less than Gremio.

Atlético Mineiro's streak without victories has gone on for five matches, two of which have been lost.

Statistics and history of confrontation

In away matches, Atlético Mineiro does not show good results, and the last time the team won at Gremio was in 2013.

In total, the teams played 61 matches among themselves, 24 of which were won by Gremio players. Atlético Mineiro has chalked up 20 victories in head-to-head matches.

Match prediction

The hosts play very well at home and rarely lose. They have only lost once in their last eight home matches. In addition, Grêmio won the last four home games in the championship with a total score of 13-4. I propose to bet on the victory of the first team.

Prediction on game Win Gremio
Odds: 2.4

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now
Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Prediction for Astana vs Atyrau 22 July 2023 Premier League Kazakhstan Today, 09:00 Prediction for Astana vs Atyrau 22 July 2023 FC Astana Odds: 1.89 Recommended MelBet
Prediction for St. Gallen vs Basel 22 July 2023 Super League Switzerland Today, 12:00 Prediction for St. Gallen vs Basel 22 July 2023 FC St. Gallen Odds: 3.7 FC Basel 1893 Bet now MelBet
Prediction for Molde vs Sarpsborg 22 July 2023 Eliteserien Norway Today, 12:00 Prediction for Molde vs Sarpsborg 22 July 2023 Molde Odds: 2 Sarpsborg 08 Bet now MelBet
Prediction for Botev vs Levski 22 July 2023 Parva liga Bulgaria Today, 12:15 Prediction for Botev vs Levski 22 July 2023 Botev Plovdiv Odds: 1.85 Levski Sofia Recommended MelBet
Prediction for Ludogorets vs Etar 22 July 2023 Parva liga Bulgaria Today, 14:30 Prediction for Ludogorets vs Etar 22 July 2023 Ludogorets Razgrad Odds: 2 Etar Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 PSG have ruled Mbappe out of the squad Football news Today, 05:00 "Inter" changed his mind to buy a Ukrainian footballer Football news Today, 04:00 "Barcelona" has decided on the captain for the new season Football news Today, 03:00 The French president has intervened in the Mbappe situation Football news Yesterday, 23:57 Messi scored a fantastic winning goal in his first game for Inter Miami (video) Football news Yesterday, 17:30 Manchester City want a huge sum for Bernardo Silva Football news Yesterday, 17:15 "Torino" wants to buy the talent of Kyiv "Dynamo" Football news Yesterday, 16:55 Italian “Sassuolo” refused to sell a football player to a club from a terrorist country Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Bayern close to signing experienced Liverpool midfielder Football news Yesterday, 16:30 Lille could sign world champions
Sport Predictions
Football Today Prediction for Astana vs Atyrau 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for St. Gallen vs Basel 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Molde vs Sarpsborg 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Botev vs Levski 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Ludogorets vs Etar 22 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Cuiaba vs Sao Paulo 23 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Bahia vs Corinthians 23 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Chelsea vs Brighton 23 July 2023 Football Today Prediction for Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro 23 July 2023 Football Today Gremio vs Atletico Mineiro predictions and betting tips on July 23, 2023