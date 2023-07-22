Prediction on game Win Gremio Odds: 2.4 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On the night of July 23, Brazil will host a national championship match between Gremio and Atlético Mineiro.

Gremio

This team is rightfully considered the favorite of this confrontation, since this season Gremio performs above all praise. At the moment, the team is in third place in the standings, despite the defeat from the leader Botafogo in the last match.

Before meeting with the leader, Gremio showed good results, winning three games in a row.

Note that Gremio is only one point behind second place.

Atlético Mineiro

This team pursues completely different goals in the current season of the Brazilian championship. She is currently 12th in the table, although she has five points less than Gremio.

Atlético Mineiro's streak without victories has gone on for five matches, two of which have been lost.

Statistics and history of confrontation

In away matches, Atlético Mineiro does not show good results, and the last time the team won at Gremio was in 2013.

In total, the teams played 61 matches among themselves, 24 of which were won by Gremio players. Atlético Mineiro has chalked up 20 victories in head-to-head matches.

Match prediction

The hosts play very well at home and rarely lose. They have only lost once in their last eight home matches. In addition, Grêmio won the last four home games in the championship with a total score of 13-4. I propose to bet on the victory of the first team.