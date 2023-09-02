Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.68 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.90 Bet now

In the match of the fourth round of the championship of Spain, Girona will host one of the outsiders of the new season, Las Palmas. The meeting will take place on Saturday, September 2.

Girona

Even at the end of last season, the team reached a new level and looks very impressive in the new La Liga season.

After three rounds, Girona is unbeaten, winning two and drawing once. With seven points, the team is currently in third place in the standings and is only two points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Las Palmas

The team is considered one of the main candidates for relegation in the new season, although after three rounds it does not take a place in the relegation zone. In the starting rounds, Las Palmas drew with Mallorca and Real Sociedad, and in the last round there was a defeat from Valencia.

Based on the results of the starting three matches of the national championship, Las Palmas is in 17th place in the standings and is ahead of the relegation zone by one point.

Interesting Facts

Las Palmas cannot win in their last 19 matches in La Liga. In six of the last seven matches involving Las Palmas, the total of more than 2.5 goals in total has not been broken.

Prediction for the game Girona - Las Palmas

The home team made it clear that their good results in friendly matches and last season are no accident. In the new season, they have already scored 6 goals in the first three league games.

It is possible that the guests will be able to build a quality defense, but they still have to miss. It seems to me that in this game there will be a bet on total less than 2.5 at a coefficient of 1.68.