August 2 in Belgium will host the second leg of the Champions League qualification between the local "Genk" and the Swiss "Servette".

The first game was a 1-1 draw.

"Genk"

Unfortunately for their fans, the Belgian giants could not get such a necessary victory in the first match against Servette. Despite a quick goal scored, "Genk" failed to keep the advantage and conceded in the second half of the meeting.

Genk finished second in the Belgian Premier League last season. In the Champions League qualification, the Belgians started from the second round.

"Servette"

A few weeks ago, the team started in the Swiss Super League, where they drew and won a landslide 3-1 away victory over Grasshoppers.

The team has a good chance of reaching the next stage of the Champions League qualification, as the Swiss looked pretty strong in the first match.

Statistics

Bookmakers believe in a simple victory for Genk and offer to bet on this outcome with odds of 1.68. At the same time, the victory of "Servette" is estimated at 5.10.

Both teams have consistently scored in their last three matches, while Genk have scored and conceded goals in four of their last five home matches.

It is also worth noting that the Belgians have won three of the previous four matches at home.

Match prediction

Servettes are definitely not whipping boys. This is a serious team, although they do not often play in European competitions. Let's take a risk and bet on the outcome - both teams will score.