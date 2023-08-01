Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 1.8 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

On August 2, Turkey will host the return match of the second round of the Champions League qualification between Galatasaray and Zalgiris.

In the first game "Galatasaray" could not keep the advantage on the field "Zalgiris", having conceded a goal from a modest representative of Lithuania in stoppage time. As a result, the meeting ended with the score 2:2.

"Galatasaray"

The team takes part in the Champions League qualification from the second round, thanks to the victory in the Turkish championship last season.

The Turkish championship has not started yet, which means that the team is unlikely to be in perfect condition, as evidenced by the result of the first match, where the Turks could not beat a modest opponent.

"Zalgiris"

A home draw with Galatasaray leaves the team with theoretical chances of reaching the next round of the qualifying tournament.

On the whole, not losing to the Turks, and even scoring two goals against them, is a very big achievement for the Lithuanian champion.

Earlier in the Champions League qualifying, Zalgiris players were able to overcome the resistance of Struga - they tied at home (0:0) and won away (2:1).

Statistics before the match

The Turkish champion has won 7 of the last 10 matches at home, but the last four away matches of Zalgiris were quite productive - there was a total over 2.5.

Interestingly, Galatasaray have scored at least two goals in their last 4 home matches.

Forecast

The victory of “Galatasaray” is obvious, but they give too small odds for it. We will bet on the outcome of the match over 3.5 for 1.8.