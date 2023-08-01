RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Galatasaray vs Zalgiris 2 August 2023

Prediction for Galatasaray vs Zalgiris 2 August 2023

Prediction for Galatasaray vs Zalgiris 2 August 2023
Galatasaray Galatasaray
Champions League 02 aug 2023, 14:30 Galatasaray - Zalgiris Vilnius
-
- : -
International, Istanbul, Rams Global Stadyumu
Zalgiris Vilnius Zalgiris Vilnius
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.8

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now

On August 2, Turkey will host the return match of the second round of the Champions League qualification between Galatasaray and Zalgiris.

In the first game "Galatasaray" could not keep the advantage on the field "Zalgiris", having conceded a goal from a modest representative of Lithuania in stoppage time. As a result, the meeting ended with the score 2:2.

"Galatasaray"

The team takes part in the Champions League qualification from the second round, thanks to the victory in the Turkish championship last season.

The Turkish championship has not started yet, which means that the team is unlikely to be in perfect condition, as evidenced by the result of the first match, where the Turks could not beat a modest opponent.

"Zalgiris"

A home draw with Galatasaray leaves the team with theoretical chances of reaching the next round of the qualifying tournament.

On the whole, not losing to the Turks, and even scoring two goals against them, is a very big achievement for the Lithuanian champion.

Earlier in the Champions League qualifying, Zalgiris players were able to overcome the resistance of Struga - they tied at home (0:0) and won away (2:1).

Statistics before the match

The Turkish champion has won 7 of the last 10 matches at home, but the last four away matches of Zalgiris were quite productive - there was a total over 2.5.

Interestingly, Galatasaray have scored at least two goals in their last 4 home matches.

Forecast

The victory of “Galatasaray” is obvious, but they give too small odds for it. We will bet on the outcome of the match over 3.5 for 1.8.

Prediction on game Total over 3.5
Odds: 1.8

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now
Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Champions League Today, 13:30 Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Panathinaikos Odds: 2.01 SC Dnipro-1 Recommended 1xBet
Champions League Today, 14:00 Olimpia Ljubljana vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Olimpija Ljubljana Odds: 2.04 Ludogorets Razgrad Bet now Linebet
Champions League Today, 14:00 BATE vs Aris Limassol: predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 BATE Borisov Odds: 1.98 Aris Limassol Bet now MelBet
Champions League Today, 14:30 Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Slovan Bratislava Odds: 1.6 Zrinjski Mostar Recommended BetWinner
Prediction for Genk vs Servette 2 August 2023 Champions League 02 aug 2023, 13:00 Prediction for Genk vs Servette 2 August 2023 Genk Odds: 1.89 Servette FC Bet now 1xBet
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:00 Chelsea and Juventus are preparing a high-profile exchange of forwards Football news Today, 04:00 The best scorer of the championship of Ukraine can move to Spain Football news Today, 03:00 Osimhen offered a big contract in Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 16:47 Chelsea join fight for Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 16:42 One of the leaders of Liverpool moved to Al-Ittihad Football news Yesterday, 13:35 Juventus want to strengthen the squad with the best player in Euro 2020 Football news Yesterday, 13:29 PSG have resumed work on the transfer of the French striker from the Bundesliga Football news Yesterday, 13:24 PSG take tough decision on Kylian Mbappe Football news Yesterday, 13:19 AC Milan sold one of the leaders to Besiktas Football news Yesterday, 09:55 PSG responded to the offer to sell the Brazilian Marquinhos
Sport Predictions
Football Today Panathinaikos vs Dnipro-1 predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football Today Olimpia Ljubljana vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football Today BATE vs Aris Limassol: predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football Today Slovan Bratislava vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 1, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Genk vs Servette 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Molde vs HJK 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Prediction for Maccabi vs Sheriff 2 August 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Hacken vs Klaksvik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Molde vs HJK predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023 Football 02 aug 2023 Copenhagen vs Breidablik predictions and betting tips on August 2, 2023