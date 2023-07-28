Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 2.15 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On July 29, the match of the 17th round of the Brazilian championship will take place, in which Fluminense will host Santos at home.

"Fluminense"

Last season, the team became the bronze medalist of the championship, but recently experienced a slight decline in their game.

Based on the results of 16 rounds, the team is on the 7th line of the standings and now the performances of “Fluimnense” are like a roller coaster - there is no stability in them.

"Santos"

Fans are extremely disappointed with the performance of their favorites this season. The team plays especially poorly in defense, which affects the result. Even the change of a new coach did not affect the game in any way, and maybe even made it even more insecure.

According to the results of 16 rounds of the championship, Santos is on the 14th line of the standings and is only three points ahead of the relegation zone, which cannot suit the players, coaching staff, fans and club management.

History of confrontation and statistics

Between themselves, the teams played 66 matches, 28 of which ended in victory for Fluminense. In turn, “Santos” managed to emerge victorious in 24 matches, the rest of the games ended with a draw.

In the last two face-to-face confrontations, the teams played a draw - 2:2 and 0:0, and the last winner of this pair was Santos (home win with a score of 2:0).

Match prediction

“Fluminense” is well aware of the problems of “Santos” in defense and will try to take advantage of them. Most likely, from the first minutes the home team will go on the attack, which will leave the opportunity for the players of the guest team to counterattack more.

I will bet on the outcome - both teams will score.