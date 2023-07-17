Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.7 Bonus up to $130/€100 4.15 Bet now

In the second leg of the first qualifying round of the Champions League, the Estonian "Flora" will play at home against the players of the Polish "Rakuva".

In the first match, the Poles won with a score of 1:0.

"Flora"

In its national championship, “Flora” is doing well, although the team is not the sole leader of the championship. At the moment, she shares the lead with "Levadia" after 20 rounds played, yielding in additional indicators.

Despite the fact that "Flora" was considered an outsider, the players of the Estonian team still showed a decent game.

"Rakow"

This team is progressing every season and in the first match they showed that it was not in vain that they got the right to play in the Champions League. There was some nervousness in the actions of the players, but in general they looked good.

Statistics and history of confrontation

Flora have only lost one of their last six matches, but have only won two. Interestingly, the Estonian team failed to score in three of the last four games.

Flora also have a five-game unbeaten streak at home.

At the same time, Rakow has a four-match unbeaten streak (two wins and two draws), and in six of the last seven matches of the Polish team, the bet was on "Total under 2.5 goals".

Match prediction

On Saturday, Rakow played an extremely difficult match for the Polish Super Cup and lost in the penalty shoot-out. It is possible that fatigue after this game may affect their game in Tallinn.

Flora has a scoring problem, while Raków is good defensively and can use counterattacks for their chances. Let's bet on Total Match Under 2.5.