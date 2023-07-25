Prediction on game Total over 3.5 Odds: 2.14 100% Bonus up to $100 4.50 Bet now

On Wednesday, July 26, Fenerbahce will play at home with Zimbru in the 2nd qualifying round of the Conference League.

"Fenerbahce"

Last season, the team took second place in the national championship, also winning the Turkish Cup. Fenerbahce will play the first match of the new season in Turkey on August 13 against Gaziantep.

Last season, Fenerbahce played in the Europa League, where they reached the 1/8 finals. At this stage, the path of the Turks was blocked by Sevilla, which eventually became the winner of the tournament.

This summer, in preparation for the new season, the vice-champion of Turkey played three friendly matches. They won against Neftchi from Azerbaijan (1:0), lost to Red Star from Serbia (1:3) and tied with Zenit from St. Petersburg (0:0).

"Zimbru"

In the first qualifying round of the Conference League, the Moldavian team with little problems, but still passed "La Fiorita" from San Marino. In the away match, they drew 1:1, and in the second leg they managed to pull out a victory with a score of 1:0.

Interestingly, Zimbru returned to the European arena after a seven-year break. They last played in European competition in 2014 when they qualified for the Europa League.

Match prediction

There is a clear favorite in this game - and this is the Turkish grand. The victory of “Fenerbahce” is indicated by a coefficient of 1.06, which looks very impressive.

The Moldavian club is a clear outsider in this confrontation, especially on the road in Turkey. We will bet on the fact that more than 3.5 goals will be scored in the match.