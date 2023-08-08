RU RU
Main Predictions Prediction for Fenerbahce vs Maribor 10 August 2023

Prediction for Fenerbahce vs Maribor 10 August 2023

Prediction for Fenerbahce vs Maribor 10 August 2023
Fenerbahce Fenerbahce
Europa Conference League 10 aug 2023, 14:00 Fenerbahce - Maribor
-
- : -
International, Istanbul, Ulker Stadyumu Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Spor Kompleksi
Maribor Maribor
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.75

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now

On August 10, the semi-final match of the Conference League qualification between Fenerbahce and Maribor will take place.

"Fenerbahce"

The Turkish giants finished runners-up last season in their league and qualified for the UEFA Conference League.

At the last stage of the qualification of the tournament, Fenerbahce beat Zimbra from Moldova without a chance. At first there was a home victory with a score of 5:0, after which the opponent received four more unanswered goals away.

"Maribor"

The Slovenian team has already passed two rounds of the Conference League qualification. In the first round, the opponent was the Maltese “Birkirkara”. After a draw at home (1:1), the Slovenes minimally won away (2:1).

After that, "Maribor" played with "Differdange" from Luxembourg and after a draw at a party (1:1), the Slovenes defeated their opponent at a party in extra time (4:3).

History and statistics of the confrontation

Bookmakers have no doubt that the Turkish team will advance to the next qualifying stage. The odds of 1.19 are offered for Fenerbahce's victory in the home match, while the victory of "Maribor" is estimated at 13.50.

Interestingly, Fenerbahce have won 9 of their last 10 home matches and have scored at least three goals in 6 of their last 10 home matches. At the same time, the Slovenian team knew victories in 6 of the last 10 away matches.

Match prediction

The victory of Fenerbahce for such a small coefficient is not worth taking, so you should pay attention to additional outcomes. For example, you can take the outcome of the match total over 3 for 1.75.

Prediction on game Total over 3
Odds: 1.75

Bonus up to $130/€100
MelBet 4.15
Bet now
Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Upcoming Predictions
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:00 Bayern prepare for bad news about Neuer's return date Football news Today, 04:58 The situation with Mbappe will be resolved by the end of the week Football news Today, 04:38 Chelsea lose their star signing ahead of the start of the season Football news Today, 03:32 Neymar not welcome at Barcelona Football news Today, 02:57 Neymar received an incredible offer from Saudi Arabia Football news Today, 01:55 Bayern may delay Harry Kane transfer Football news Today, 01:15 Legendary Andres Iniesta has found a new club Football news Today, 00:50 Inter announce signing of Bayern goalkeeper Football news Today, 00:00 PSG announce signing of Portuguese star striker Football news Yesterday, 23:00 Liverpool beat the German club