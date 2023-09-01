Prediction on game Win Juventus Odds: 1.72 100% Bonus up to $100 5.00 Bet now

In the match of the third round of the Italian championship, Empoli will host Juventus at home, which is considered one of the candidates for medals in the new season. The meeting will take place on September 3rd.

Empoli

This team is the worst in the championship at the moment. Empoli started the tournament with two defeats from teams that are not considered the favorites of the championship - Verona and Monza.

By the way, for Empoli the last places in the championship are not a novelty. The team is regularly used to fighting for survival and last season was no exception. Last year, they managed to avoid this by finishing 14th, 12 points ahead of the bottom four.

Judging by the start of the new season, now the situation for Empoli has become even more difficult, because the team failed to score a single goal in the first two matches of the championship.

Juventus

The Turin club does not take part in European competitions this season, which means that the team can fully concentrate on the domestic arena. By the way, following the results of two rounds, Juventus made one mistake.

After a convincing victory over Udinese, the Turin giant unexpectedly lost points in the match with Bologna. It is worth recognizing that a draw in that meeting was natural, and the “old lady” had no advantage.

Interesting Facts

Empoli have failed to score in their last three matches, but at the same time, Empoli have had under 2.5 goals in their last four matches.

Match prediction

The guests are the clear favorites of the match and it's hard not to agree with the bookmakers. After their failure at Bologna, Juventus will certainly try to get back into the gold medal race, and the match against the last team in the standings is a great opportunity for this.

In this meeting, I will bet on Juventus to win with odds of 1.72.