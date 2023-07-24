RU RU
Prediction for Dynamo Zagreb vs Astana 25 July 2023
Dinamo Zagreb Dinamo Zagreb
Champions League 25 july 2023, 14:00 Dinamo Zagreb - FC Astana
-
- : -
International, Zagreb, Stadion Maksimir
FC Astana FC Astana
Match details Н2Н Playoff Prediction
On July 25, the match of the second qualifying round of the Champions League will take place, in which Dinamo Zagreb will play at home against Kazakh Astana.

Dynamo Zagreb

The national championship in Croatia has just begun and the national champion managed to play only one match, in which he lost to his eternal rival Hajduk with a score of 1:2.

Most likely, the coaching staff took care of the players before the start of the Champions League qualification. Interestingly, last season Dynamo made it to the group stage of the most prestigious club tournament in Europe, but finished last in the group.

In six matches of the tournament, the team from Zagreb conceded 11 goals and left their goal untouched in only one of the three home matches.

Astana

In the first round of the Champions League qualification, Astana beat Dinamo Tbilisi. At home, a 1:1 draw was recorded, and the Kazakhs won the away game with a score of 2:1.

In the national championship, following the results of 17 rounds played, the team takes second place, three points behind the leader.

Match prediction

Dynamo is a clear favorite in the upcoming match. Even so, it will be difficult for the team from Zagreb to keep their gates shut.

Realizing that it will be much more difficult in Kazakhstan, the Croats will probably rush forward from the first minutes of the home meeting, which will allow Astana to catch its chance on counterattacks.

In 10 of the last 13 away matches, Astana scored inappropriately. We think they can score in this match as well. We will bet on the outcome - both teams will score.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
Sport Predictions
