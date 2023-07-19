RU RU
Europa Conference League 20 july 2023, 13:00 Dinamo Batumi - KF Tirana
International, Batumi, Batumi Stadium
On July 20, 2023, the Conference League qualification match between Dynamo Batumi (Georgia) and Tirana (Albania) will take place.

Dynamo Batumi

In the first match of the European Cup qualification against Tirana, Dynamo failed to keep the winning score. The Georgian team opened the scoring at the beginning of the second half, but in the third minute added to the match, the team from Tbilisi conceded the return ball.

After a failed game in the qualification of the League of Conferences "Dynamo" Batumi failed in his homeland. The team failed to win the Georgian Super Cup, losing to Dynamo Tbilisi in a penalty shootout.

"Tirana"

For Tirana, the home match against Dynamo can be considered extremely unsuccessful, as the team only miraculously managed to avoid defeat.

Last season, the team finished second in the Albanian championship with 20 wins, seven draws and nine losses.

Statistics

Bookmakers see the Georgian team as the favorite of the confrontation. Their victory is given a coefficient of 1.88, while the victory of the Albanian team is estimated at 4.16.

Interestingly, Dynamo Tbilisi have played under (2.5) goals in 4 of their last 5 matches, while the Georgian team has not lost in 9 of their last 10 home matches.

In turn, the Albanian "Tirana" did not win in three of the last five matches of all competitions, and in general, the performance of the team leaves much to be desired.

Forecast

In the return game, the victory of Dynamo Batumi is visible, which looked very good in the first confrontation. We suggest you bet on this outcome.

Prediction on game Win Dinamo Batumi
Odds: 1.88

