Prediction for Cuiaba vs Sao Paulo 23 July 2023

Cuiaba Cuiaba
Serie A Brazil Today, 17:30 Cuiaba - Sao Paulo
-
- : -
Brazil,
Sao Paulo Sao Paulo
Match details Н2Н Tournament table Prediction
Prediction on game Cuiaba wont lose
Odds: 1.55

Cuiaba and Sao Paulo will play in the match of the 16th round of the Brazilian championship on the night of July 23.

Cuiaba

Until recently, this team was actively fighting to maintain the registration of Serie A, but now it has reached a three-match series without defeat.

In the last three games, they have won two clean sheets over Santos (3-0) and Fortaleza (1-0), and also drew with Bahia (1-1).

Based on the results of 15 rounds, Cuiaba is on the 13th line of the standings and has 19 points. The team is seven points ahead of the relegation zone.

Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo is in the group of leaders of the Brazilian championship standings. Now the team is in fourth place, but under a combination of circumstances, after the victory over Cuiaba, Sao Paulo can immediately rise to second place.

The team is 14 points behind the leading Botafogo, while only two points behind the second team.

Sao Paulo has had three draws and two defeats in their last five away matches.

Statistics and history of confrontation

In total, the teams played four matches among themselves, three of which ended in a draw. Sao Paulo won the only victory in the confrontation. Interestingly, in three out of four full-time matches, both teams certainly scored at least a goal each.

Forecast

Given the poor performance of Sao Paulo away and the strong performance of Cuiaba at home, it can be assumed that the guests will not be able to win this match.

We recommend that you bet that Cuiaba will not lose. For this, bookmakers offer a quote of 1.55.

Odds: 1.55

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
Sport Predictions
