Europa Conference League 26 july 2023, 13:30 CSKA 1948 - FC FCSB
International, Sofia, Vasil Levski
On Wednesday, July 26, the Bulgarian CSKA-1948 will play a home game of the second round of the Conference League qualification against Steaua.

CSKA-1948

In the last edition of the Bulgarian championship, CSKA-1948 finished in third place, 15 points behind champions Ludogorets and 14 points behind runner-up CSKA Sofia.

This result allowed the modest club to get into the European Cup. CSKA-1948 did not play in the first round of the Conference League qualification.

In the new season of the Bulgarian Championship, the team looks very strong, having won against Levski (2:1) and Pirin (3:0) in the starting two rounds.

“Steaua”

This well-known Romanian team took second place in the national championship last season, losing seven points to the champion Farul.

Second place in the national championship allowed Steaua to qualify for the Conference League, starting from the second round.

In the new season of the Romanian Championship, the team from Bucharest played two matches. First there was a victory over Craiova University 1948 (3:1), after which there was a draw with Dinamo Bucharest (1:1).

Match prediction

Bookmakers do not see a clear favorite in this confrontation, although they still give a small advantage to the Romanian club. You can bet on the victory of the away team with a coefficient of 2.66 for a victory, while the quote for the victory of the Bulgarian team is 2.69.

We tend to believe that this game will be a lot of struggle and few goals scored. In this regard, we will bet on the outcome - the total of the match is less than 2.5.

Yasmine Green Yasmine Green Dailysports expert
