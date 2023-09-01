RU RU NG NG
Prediction for Coventry City vs Watford 2 September 2023
Coventry Coventry
Championship England 02 sep 2023, 10:00 Coventry - Watford
-
- : -
England, Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena
Watford Watford
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
In the match of the fifth round of the Championship, neighbors Coventry City and Watford will meet in the standings. The meeting will take place on Saturday, September 2.

Coventry City

The home team maintain the status of a strong middle peasant in the Championship in the new season. Based on the results of four matches played, Coventry City have five points. The team won only once, drawing twice and losing once.

Now Coventry City has five points and 12th place in the standings.

Fans should not be upset, as their idols look good in the new season and are unlikely to drop to the bottom of the standings. In four games, Coventry City scored five goals and conceded only three, which speaks of the organized defense of the team.

Watford

Rivals Coventry City started the season slightly worse, although they are only three lines lower in the standings. In the first four matches of the season, Watford have one win, one draw and two defeats.

In general, Watford also looks like a confident middle peasant, although there is no need to talk about the struggle to enter the elite of English football.

Interestingly, Watford looks very good in defense - the team conceded only two goals in four matches and scored four times.

Match prediction

Bookmakers claim that the victory in this match will be celebrated by the players of the home team. I agree that Coventry City are the favourites, but there will definitely not be an easy match for them. I propose to bet on the outcome - the total of the match is less than 2.5 for a coefficient of 1.88.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
