Prediction for Coventry City vs Sunderland 26 August 2023

Prediction for Coventry City vs Sunderland 26 August 2023

Championship England 26 aug 2023, 10:00 Coventry - Sunderland
England, Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.67

August 26 in the match of the 4th round of the Championship will play Coventry and Sunderland. The meeting will take place at the Rico Arena stadium.

Coventry City

The beginning of the season for the team turned out to be very diverse. Coventry managed to lose, win and draw. After three rounds, the team scored four points and is in the middle of the standings - on the 10th line.

In the first round, the team played on the road with Leicester and lost with a score of 1:2. After that there was a big victory over Middlesbrough with a score of 3:0, and in the last round, Coventry City played a draw at home with Swansea - 1:1.

It is noteworthy that in each of the three matches Coventry certainly scored, although he conceded in two of them. In general, the performance of the team is good, especially at home.

Sunderland

The Cats started the season slightly worse than their next rival. In three rounds, Sunderland has only one victory and two defeats. Now the team is on the 15th line in the Championship standings.

In the first round of the competition, the “Cats” lost at home to the current leader Ipswich with a score of 1:2, after which there was an away defeat from Preston with the same score. In the last round, Sunderland beat modest Wrexham at home and still with a score of 2:1.

Like their rivals, Sunderland scores in every match but also concedes every game.

Match prediction

Considering how the teams are playing at the start of the new season, the only bet that comes to mind is that both teams will score. Bookmakers offer odds of 1.67 for this outcome.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.67

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
