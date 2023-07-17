RU RU
Prediction for Champions League match Breidablick vs Shamrock Rovers 18 July 2023

Breidablik Breidablik
Champions League Yesterday, 15:15 Breidablik - Shamrock Rovers
Finished
2 : 1
International, Kopavogur, Kopavogsvoellur
Shamrock Rovers Shamrock Rovers
Jason Dadi Svanthorsson
16’
Hoeskuldur Gunnlaugsson
58’
65’ (P)
Graham Burke
On July 18, Breidablik vs Shamrock Rovers will play the second leg of the Champions League qualifier. In the first match, the Icelandic team unexpectedly got a guest victory over the Irish club with a score of 1:0.

"Breidablick"

Even a minimal victory in the first game greatly increases the chances of the team to advance to the next qualifying stage.

In the last match of the Icelandic championship, the team scored a difficult 1-0 victory over the Fram team and now ranks third in the Icelandic league standings.

"Shamrock Rovers"

This team was the favorite of the first confrontation, but the game was absolutely not according to its scenario.

After losing the Champions League, Shamrock Rovers had two unsuccessful league appearances, losing 0-2 to Dundalk and drawing 0-0 at Drogheda United.

Now the reigning champion of the country takes first place in the standings of the Irish League.

Statistics

Bookmakers are inclined to believe that Breidablik will be able to defend the result of the first match and break into the next stage of qualification.

The Icelandic team are unbeaten in 8 of their last 10 home matches and Shamrock Rovers have not won in 4 of their last 5 away matches.

Interestingly, Breidablik have scored over 1 goal in 9 of their last 10 home matches.

Match prediction

The home team managed to survive in the first match, and at home they will enlist the support of their own fans. It is possible that the match will end in a draw, which is what bookmakers are inclined to. We recommend betting on the victory of the home team with a handicap (0) with a coefficient of 1.73.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports expert
