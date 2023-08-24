RU RU NG NG
Prediction for Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday 26 August 2023

Prediction for Cardiff City vs Sheffield Wednesday 26 August 2023

Cardiff Cardiff
Championship England 26 aug 2023, 10:00 Cardiff - Sheffield Wednesday
-
- : -
England, Cardiff, Cardiff City Stadium
Sheffield Wednesday Sheffield Wednesday
Review Н2Н Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.91

On August 26, in the match of the 4th round of the English Championship, a meeting will take place in which Cardiff City will play against Sheffield Wednesday. The game will take place at the Cardiff City Arena.

Cardiff City

The new season did not bring anything pleasant for the fans of the team. In the first three rounds, Cardiff City never won, while only once managed not to lose.

In the first round, the team, unexpectedly for many on the road, held out against Leeds - 2: 2, after which there were two defeats in a row. First, Cardiff City lost to QPR at home with a score of 1: 2, after which they lost away to Leicester with the same score.

As a result, now the team is on the 20th line of the standings, having only one point in the asset. The only thing that can please the fans is the fact that the game in attack does not look hopeless - Cardiff City have scored in each of the three matches in the championship.

Sheffield Wednesday

Wards of Chisco Munoz are officially the worst team after three rounds. The team is in last place in the standings and does not have a single point in its asset. Sheffield Wednesday is the only team to have lost all three opening league matches.

In the first round, the “owls” lost to Southampton with a score of 1:2 in their field, then there was a defeat from Hull City away with a score of 2:4, and in the last round they lost to Preston with a score of 0:1.

You can look for positive in the game of Sheffield Wednesday, as the team does not look completely hopeless. But the last place clearly does not motivate either the fans or the players.

Match prediction

It seems to me that there will be many goals in this game, so I would risk betting on the outcome of “both to score”.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
Sport Predictions
