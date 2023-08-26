RU RU NG NG
Cadiz Cadiz
LaLiga Spain Today, 13:00 Cadiz - Almeria
-
- : -
Spain, Cadiz, Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla
Almeria Almeria
Review Н2Н Tournament table
Prediction on game W1(0)
In the match of the third round of the Spanish La Liga, the confrontation between Cadiz and Almeria will take place. The meeting will take place on 26 August.

Cadiz

At the moment, the team is in 12th place in the standings with 3 points scored. In the first round, they got their only victory in the match against Alaves with a score of 1:0 thanks to a goal from Emeretio.

In the second round on the road they played against the reigning national champion Barcelona and for more than 80 minutes the scoreboard was 0:0. At the end of the meeting, the home team were able to put the squeeze on a more modest opponent and won with a score of 2:0.

Almeria

For this team, the start of the new season did not bring anything good. Almeria has not yet scored a single point and is in the penultimate 19th place.

In the first round at home, the team lost with a score of 0:2 from Rayo Vallecano, and in the second match they lost to Real Madrid 1:3, although they were leading with a score of 1:0.

Statistics and numbers:

Interestingly, Cadiz has only lost one of their last four matches, winning twice. At the same time, Cadiz is on a 4-match winning streak at home.

There is another interesting moment - in the last four meetings between Cadiz and Almeria, the bet "Both teams to score" was held.

As for Almeria, they have not been able to win the last five matches (2 draws + 3 losses), and the team has not been able to win the last four away matches (1 draw + 3 losses).

Forecast

Cadiz have been looking very strong at home lately, while Almeria are looking vulnerable at the start of the season. We will bet on the victory of the home team with a zero handicap.

Kenley Ward Kenley Ward Dailysports expert
